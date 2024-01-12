Who’s volunteering in your community?

Across San Diego, people volunteer in numerous ways to help their communities. Almost half of San Diego County residents reported volunteering for a local nonprofit — the highest percentage recorded over the past decade. That’s according to the University of San Diego Nonprofit Institute’s 2023 Annual State of Nonprofit and Philanthropy Report .

On a national level, just over 40% of people reported volunteering in some way in 2022, according to a report from The Independent Sector .

At its core, volunteering is helping others without expecting anything in return. It’s a service for others or for the environment that isn't intended for money but to enrich the community.

KPBS wants to find stories of local volunteers who are giving their time in unusual and unexpected ways. Volunteering starts with people going out of their way to make a difference, and it’s those stories that KPBS wants to dive into and share with our audience.