Quality of Life

Who’s volunteering in your community?

By Katerina Portela / Investigative Student Assistant,  Kori Suzuki / Reporter
Published January 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM PST
Volunteers sort and package food for distribution at the Loaves &amp; Fishes pantry on July 24, 2023.
Charlotte Radulovich
Across San Diego, people volunteer in numerous ways to help their communities. Almost half of San Diego County residents reported volunteering for a local nonprofit — the highest percentage recorded over the past decade. That’s according to the University of San Diego Nonprofit Institute’s 2023 Annual State of Nonprofit and Philanthropy Report.

On a national level, just over 40% of people reported volunteering in some way in 2022, according to a report from The Independent Sector.

At its core, volunteering is helping others without expecting anything in return. It’s a service for others or for the environment that isn't intended for money but to enrich the community.

KPBS wants to find stories of local volunteers who are giving their time in unusual and unexpected ways. Volunteering starts with people going out of their way to make a difference, and it’s those stories that KPBS wants to dive into and share with our audience.

Katerina Portela
Katerina Portela is the investigative student assistant. She currently is studying journalism at San Diego State University and previously wrote for the Daily Aztec. Katerina hosts a weekly radio show at KCR.


Kori Suzuki
Kori Suzuki is a reporter and visual journalist at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. He covers the South Bay and Imperial County. He is especially drawn to stories about how we are all complicated and multidimensional.
