FEMA online portal for disaster assistance opens

San Diego residents who were affected by the Jan. 22 storm were urged Friday to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance.

Following the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration announced earlier this week, the City of San Diego is urging residents who incurred damage to their homes, cars and businesses from the Jan. 22 severe storm and flash flooding to begin the application process with FEMA in order to receive federal assistance.

Apply for FEMA assistance Residents and businesses can apply online now through the FEMA web portal at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA mobile app.

FEMA is working with the city and county of San Diego to establish a regional Disaster Recovery Center in the affected neighborhoods. Once that is opened, residents will be able to receive information and support there.

FEMA staff is canvassing the affected areas informing residents of new federal assistance available through the agency.

FEMA will offer individual assistance to qualifying residents and businesses who suffered losses from storm-related flooding. They will target the most affected areas and individuals, including those in emergency lodging situations.

FEMA's Individuals and Households Assistance Program provides financial assistance and services to eligible individuals and households who are uninsured or underinsured.

While not a substitute for insurance, the financial assistance is intended to help meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts. Low-interest loans will also be offered for households and small businesses through the Small Business Administration.