Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 2

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the 25th consecutive day and 30th time in 31 days, increasing 1.4 cents to $5.352, its highest amount since Nov. 2.

The average price has risen 44.1 cents over the past 31 days, including six-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged March 18 and resumed increasing March 19.

The average price is 9 cents more than one week ago, 44.1 cents higher than one month ago and 41.8 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.083 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"Some additional refinery outages have further reduced fuel production and increased pump prices, and Oil Price Information Service reports that imported gasoline has been ordered and should arrive later this month or in early May," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price rose for the 10th consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.634. It has risen 9.9 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.1 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 5.2 cents more than one week ago, 24 cents higher than one month ago and 1.3 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.382 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

