Escondido reptile sanctuary at risk of eviction

Over 400 reptiles call the Escondido EcoVivarium their home. There you can find snakes, skinks and dragons, to name a few. You can even find tarantulas.

One of the biggest draws is Ed, a giant 24-year-old Galapagos tortoise.

Visitors can take a tour of the sanctuary and interact with the many different species. They can even sit on Ed.

But the EcoVivarium is at risk of extinction.

The costs to take care of the animals, rent, electricity and staff are stacking up.

"This year has been really tough ... for everybody. I mean, let's face it, the economy has been really brutal," said Susan Nowicke, the nonprofits founder.

She says the brunt of their funding comes from donations, which have dropped significantly.

"We're supported by families, both visiting the museum and by making regular monthly donations of $20 to $100 a month," Nowicke said. "And for those families that were hit really hard by the prices going through the roof on food and basic necessities, they had to stop their donations."

Carolyne Corelis Nonprofits founder Susan Nowicke stands behind the EcoVivarium reception desk on Jan. 9, 2025. Carolyne Corelis Nonprofit founder Susan Nowicke holds a baby tortoise in her hands at the EvoVivarium on Jan. 9, 2025.

She says mom and pop businesses have also stopped donating and larger grants have dried up.

The sanctuary is now three months behind on rent and facing eviction.

"We're really asking for the public's support right now. We need it desperately because our animals are unique," Nowicke said. "Not many places want to take on a snake with a broken back that needs assistance going to the bathroom sometimes. Not everybody wants to take on a three-legged dragon that needs special help and special care. Or animals with metabolic bone disease and everything."

The sanctuary is constantly taking on sick and neglected reptiles, racking up medical and care bills. At the moment, they can no longer accept any new animals.

"We're one of the largest reptile sanctuaries in the country, and there aren't a lot of options," Nowicke said.

She fears what will happen to the 400 reptiles in their care if more support doesn't come in.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A child pets a baby tortoise at the EvoVivarium on Jan. 9, 2025.

Carolyne Corelis An EcoVivarium employee handles tarantulas on Jan. 9, 2025. Carolyne Corelis A large monitor lizard sunbathes at the EcoVivarium on Jan. 9, 2025.

"The worst case scenario ... that is potentially euthanasia," Nowicke said. "I would fight with my last breath to prevent it, but that is the the worst possible scenario for us."

Nowicke hopes visits and donations will increase to sustain the EcoVivarium and their work, which requires daily care.

"They have value, not just to us, but to the environment and to the world and to our children," she said.

Private tours, field trips, and birthday parties can be booked by contacting the sanctuary.

They also accept volunteers to help take care of the animals or do maintenance work on the building.