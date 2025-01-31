Doubled parking meter rates in City of San Diego go into effect today

Parking meter rates in the city of San Diego doubled Friday, following a vote earlier this week by the San Diego City Council.

The city manages 3,811 paid parking meters representing 5,332 spaces, 4,449 of which charge $1.25 an hour. These increased to $2.50 an hour, with other meters in less-trafficked parts of the city charging less as a result of Monday's vote.

Parking is metered in the Downtown, Uptown, Mid-City and Pacific Beach areas. Rates did not change for waterfront parking meters operated by the Port of San Diego, which are already set at $2.50 an hour.

The doubling, passed in an effort to address a looming $252.2 million deficit, is expected to bring in $800,000 each month for an average of $9.6 million annually, according to a report by the city's independent budget analyst. For the remainder of the 2025 Fiscal Year, the city expects to collect $4 million.

Ultimately, the move would only generate about 3.7% of the deficit, but Councilman Raul Campillo said more "smart, targeted things," would put the city in a better financial situation when it comes time to slash from the budget this summer.

Part of the package includes waiving a current requirement to share incremental parking meter revenues resulting from the increased rates with Community Parking Districts, instead adding them to the city's general fund.

Downtown Los Angeles meter rates vary depending on location from $.50- $6 an hour. San Francisco uses "demand-responsive pricing" and ranges from under $2 to $11 an hour. Seattle charges more depending on time of day, with evening rates ranging from $1 to $6.

Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera supported the move, but was concerned rising costs would impact San Diegans.

Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, the sole no vote on the rate increase, said she understood why the item was brought forward but was reticent to raise cost of living more on residents already struggling.

Also approved Monday was a resolution asking Mayor Todd Gloria to come back to council with a package of additional parking reforms with the intent in creating more revenue or saving money for the city.

The expected budget shortfall comprises around 12% of the city's total spending.