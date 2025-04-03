San Diego's Inclement Weather Program in effect Thursday night

For the second time this week, the San Diego Housing Commission announced that it will activate its Inclement Weather Shelter Program Thursday night for homeless residents.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of showers Thursday afternoon for the San Diego city region, decreasing in the evening. It will be chilly on Thursday evening, with highs between 59 and 60 degrees, and in the high 40s early Friday morning, according to NWS.

The Inclement Weather Shelter Program is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego, Father Joe's Villages and Living Water Church of the Nazarene.

The following shelters will be open Thursday night: — Father Joe's Villages/Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can accept up to 61 adults and has 11 more beds for families with minor children and/or single women. Check-in is at 4 p.m., and throughout the night until the shelter is full. Check-out time is 5 a.m. — Paul Mirabile Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., can accommodate up to 62 adults, with check-in at 4 p.m., lasting throughout the night until the facility is full. Check-out time is 5 a.m. — Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 1550 Market St., can take up to 28 people. On-site reservations will be accepted from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. The check-in time is 8 p.m. for clients with reservations, while check-out is 6:30 a.m.

It provides additional shelter capacity during inclement weather days typically from November through March, and is activated when the temperature dips below 50 degrees and there is at least a 40% chance of rain, when the temperature is below 45 degrees regardless of rain, or during exceptional weather conditions, such as one or more inches of rain within 24 hours and sustained high winds.