Mild weather continues for San Diego County this week

Warm weather will continue for San Diego County Friday, with a subtle cooling trend expected through the weekend, forecasters said.

Inland valley areas will see patchy fog in the mornings until at least Sunday, with a mix of sunny and partly cloudy conditions and highs averaging in the mid-70s over the weekend following into next week.

Mountain areas will see a mix of partly cloudy and sunny conditions through the weekend, with highs ranging in the low 70s to low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert areas can expect possible triple-digit weather over the next few days, with highs hitting the upper 80s to low 90s beginning next week.

Coastal San Diego will be partly cloudy accompanied by early morning fog leading into Monday, with highs averaging in the mid-60s throughout the week.

On Friday, downtown San Diego was expected to see mostly sunny conditions and a high near 75. The overnight low was expected around 54.

Saturday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 5 feet, sets to 6 feet and mixed west swell from 280 degrees and south swell from 210 degrees.

"The marine layer depth increases slightly through the weekend with the focus of dense fog shifting onto the coastal mesas," the NWS said. "Cooling trend continues through next week with breezy onshore flow in the mountains and deserts each afternoon."

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Monday.