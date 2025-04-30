Encinitas grapples with an increase in homelessness and resources for people in need

For over 40 years, people in the community have relied on the Community Resource Center (CRC) in Encinitas for food and supportive services.

The CRC offers a food pantry, support to keep people housed and help for victims of domestic violence or abuse. The center is in downtown Encinitas, within walking distance of the beach, a hospital, public transportation and public restrooms.

Lately, residents and business owners say they’ve noticed a surge of unhoused people in the area.

Some blame the CRC.

"There's an assumption being made that every person experiencing homelessness in Encinitas comes to CRC," said John Van Cleef, the CEO of the CRC. "That assumption is false."

He says the center’s food pantry serves a total of 410 people, but only 85 of them are homeless.

Assumptions about the center grew when a social media page began posting pictures and videos about the CRC and homeless in the area.

"Someone took the time to create a cartoon that had CRC in the background and a hand throwing crumbs out to rats and seagulls," Van Cleef said.

That post has been taken down.

The page goes by the name of Save Encinitas Now and has 15,000 followers. The page's bio says it covers key issues like homelessness, housing, crime, and tourism — with humor.

Van Cleef did not find humor in the now-removed cartoon. "There can be a lot of views about people experiencing homelessness. There can be a lot of perspectives on the value of our building project or not. But to present people in this way, in such a dehumanizing and morally reprehensible way, really crossed a line," he said.

The issue has gained enough traction to spill over into city council chambers, especially as the CRC looks to expand their food pantry into the building next door.

"It really disappoints me that there is an expansion being considered. With that expansion it's only going to expand the problem that we have," said Donnette Pool, the general manager of Honey’s Bistro in downtown Encinitas.

She has been at the bistro for 17 years, and said she has seen the homeless population grow and become more aggressive.

"I've already been attacked," Pool said. "I've had two employees that have had hands on by mentally ill, by the homeless that are aggressive when we ... we don't give them coffee anymore or food.

Last year’s Point in Time count data showed a 68% increase in the unsheltered population in Encinitas. 123 individuals were counted in 2024, and 73 in 2023.

Data for 2025 has not been released yet.

Pool says she has considered hiring private security but can't afford it due to a drop in patrons.

"I do think the city isn't doing enough. They're worried about plastic straws. They're worried about parking," Pool said.

Carolyne Corelis / KPBS A man carries a box of food out of the Community Resource Center in Encinitas, Calif. April 7, 2025

She wants the newly elected mayor to keep his campaign promise to increase patrols in the area.

Mayor Bruce Ehlers said sheriff’s deputies are doing their best to keep up with the issues. In a recent report, sheriff's deputies reported 235 contacts with people experiencing homelessness from January to March in Encinitas.

During that time they issued 22 citations for camping on public property and 14 citations for sleeping in vehicles.

Ehlers said he wants to explore all options for continued enforcement.

"Either a security service that we hire or using the volunteer patrol. We may have an opportunity there to use employees, volunteers that are there for this reason. And they can be the eyes and ears for the police," Ehlers said.

Ehlers said the city has an obligation to continue offering resources to those in need and enforcing the law.

Additional security near the CRC and the city's homeless action plan will be discussed at the next council meeting on May 14.