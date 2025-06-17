Give Now
San Diego Police Department to host gun exchange event this weekend

By City News Service
Published June 17, 2025 at 11:42 AM PDT
The San Diego Police Department headquarters is shown in this updated photo.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
The San Diego Police Department headquarters is shown in this updated photo.

The San Diego Police Department will host a drive- thru gun exchange event this weekend.

The event, "Guns for Gift Cards or Skateboards,"

will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 404 Euclid Avenue at Joe and Vi Jacobs Center in San Diego, according to the department.

Participants who turn in a handgun will get a $100 Target gift card or a skateboard, and those who turn in an assault rifle will get two $100 Target gift cards or a skateboard.

Firearms must be functional, unloaded and stored in the trunk of a vehicle before attending. All collected firearms will be safely destroyed, according to police.

"The event is designed to prevent gun violence and reduce the risk of unsecured firearms being stolen or misused," the department said.

Participating skateboard brands include Carver, Loaded, Landyachtz, G&S, Flying Aces, Badlands and Carving for Peace.

The SDPD Community and Youth Service Division, the San Diego District Attorney's Office and members of the New Vision Church will participate in the event.

Quality of Life Law Enforcement
