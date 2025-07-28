Give Now
San Diego County announces three beach areas re-opened

By City News Service
Published July 28, 2025 at 1:11 PM PDT
Children's Pool in La Jolla on May 15, 2012.
Christopher Maue
/
KPBS
Children's Pool in La Jolla on May 15, 2012.

Coastal areas Coronado Avenida Lunar, Imperial Beach Pier and Carnation opened on Sunday due to improved water quality.

The county Department of Environmental Health and Quality announced that "recent water quality samples (met) state health standards."

Due to excessive bacteria levels, an advisory remains in effect for the Charthouse Parking Lot, Del Mar San Dieguito River Outlet, La Jolla Cove Beachline, La Jolla Children's Pool, Mission Bay North Cove Vacation Isle, Ocean Beach Dog Beach and San Elijo Lagoon Outlet, the DEHQ reported. Also due to excessive bacteria levels, these beach areas are closed: Imperial Beach Seacoast and Cortez, Tijuana Slough Shoreline and Silver Strand Shoreline.

According to the county, those areas will "remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact."

County officials said, "The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness."

Beach advisory updates and closure information can be found at www.sdbeachinfo.com/ or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.

