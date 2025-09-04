Stretch of I-5 in San Diego slated for weekend closure

A stretch of southbound Interstate 5 will be closed alongside the eastern reaches of La Jolla and Pacific Beach over the upcoming weekend to allow for road and drainage improvements to the regional route, Caltrans advised today.

The closure, extending from state Route 52 to Mission Bay Drive in San Diego, will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the state agency.

Portable message signs will display alternate routes, including southbound Interstate 805 and SR-163 to westbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley. Over the period, motorists will be able to exit and enter I-5 at Genesee Avenue, westbound La Jolla Village Drive and Nobel Drive.

All southbound Metropolitan Transit Service bus routes from La Jolla and University Town Center will be running as usual during the closure, the first of six necessitated by a series of planned improvements along the interstate.

"The I-5 Asset Management Project will ensure that the southern segment of I-5 remains in a state of good repair while improving ride quality and reducing maintenance needs in the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista and National City from Camino De La Plaza to just south of Via De La Valle," according to a Caltrans statement. "This vital effort is focused on preserving existing infrastructure, improving safety and modernizing the corridor to meet current and future transportation needs."

The project will rehabilitate pavement along the main roadway, shoulders and freeway ramps to extend its service life. Beyond resurfacing, the project will encompass various upgrades designed to enhance performance, safety and environmental conservation, according to the state agency.

The total cost of the planned improvements is $113,745,800, funded by the state Highway Operation Protection Program, with $102,618,300 in federal funds and $11,127,500 in state funds.

The project is part of $1.6 billion worth of work in San Diego County and a segment of a $623 million investment to improve safety and infrastructure on I-5, I-805 and SR-78, according to Caltrans.