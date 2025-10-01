Officials encourage San Diegans to use transit on Free Ride Day

Transportation leaders encouraged San Diegans to take advantage of Free Ride Day Wednesday, with all Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) and North County Transit District (NCTD) options free for the entire day.

"Free Ride Day is a great opportunity to experience how easy, affordable and convenient it is to get around San Diego by transit," MTS Board Chair and San Diego City Councilman Stephen Whitburn said. "Transit doesn't just save money and reduce traffic — it's one of the most impactful ways we can fight climate change and improve our region's air quality."

Last year, more than 340,000 people took public transit on Free Ride Day, a double-digit increase in ridership numbers for both the MTS and NCTD.

The MTS saw an increase of 15.4% in ridership compared to the previous week. It represented the most single-day riders and the first time more than 300,000 riders were recorded since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The NCTD also saw gains in ridership, with a 28% increase over the previous week and also the most daily riders on Coaster since the pandemic.

Now in its sixth year, Free Ride Day is also part of California Clean Air Day, which encourages people across the state to make small changes to improve environmental health.

"NCTD is pleased to once again offer free rides this Clean Air Day to promote cleaner air in our communities," NCTD Board Chair and Carlsbad Mayor Pro Tempore Priya Bhat-Patel said. "Take the train or bus to work, school or someplace fun and do your part to help improve air quality."

Last year's event was bolstered by an estimated 19,000 trips on the trolley to and from Petco Park for the San Diego Padres' wild card series win over the Atlanta Braves. On Wednesday, the trolley could see a boost as the Padres host a postseason watch party at Petco Park's Gallagher Square for the second game of this year's wild card series against the Chicago Cubs.

Since the program launched in 2018, Free Ride Day has seen spikes in ridership up to 30% above typical weekday levels.

"At (San Diego Association of Governments), we are committed to providing sustainable transportation options in our region," SANDAG Vice Chair and City Council President Joe LaCava said. "Whether you opt for the trolley, bus, or our newest option, micro-transit, we reduce greenhouse gas emissions, congestion, and vehicle miles traveled, helping all of us move towards a healthier and resilient future."

SANDAG encouraged people to pledge to walk, bike, carpool or ride transit on Clean Air Day. Eligible residents who take the pledge and check the box to receive communications will be entered for the chance to win a folding e- bike.

"California Clean Air Day is about turning everyday actions into meaningful change,"

Coalition for Clean Air CEO Joseph Lyou said. "From the way we get to work to how we care for our neighborhoods, each choice adds up. What we do individually helps us achieve clean air collectively."

