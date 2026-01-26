Give Now
Quality of Life

Cancellations, delays continue for flights into and out of San Diego

By City News Service
Published January 26, 2026 at 7:57 AM PST
Flights into and out of San Diego International Airport continued experiencing cancellations and delays Monday due to a major winter storm gripping a vast stretch of the United States.

As of Monday, the number of total canceled flights have dropped significantly since Sunday from 79 to 23, with delayed flights decreasing from 47 to 15, according to FlightAware.

Most of the affected flights involved travel to and from Dallas and airports along the eastern seaboard.

The impact on San Diego departures and arrivals comes amidst thousands of other flights that have been canceled or delayed nationwide, as a mix of snow, ice and sub-freezing temperatures bear down on a wide swath of the country.

The storm that began over the weekend was expected to continue into this week, according to forecasters.

