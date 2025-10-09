Give Now
San Diego Planning Commission endorses more off-campus housing near SDSU

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Contributors: Bennett Lacy / Producer
Published October 9, 2025 at 4:32 PM PDT

The San Diego Planning Commission on Thursday endorsed an update to the College Area Community Plan that aims to add more housing near San Diego State University.

The plan, which was last updated in 1989, would keep the majority of the neighborhood zoned for single-family homes. But properties adjacent to SDSU and on major corridors like Montezuma Road, College Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard would allow medium- to high-density housing.

A new residential building is under construction on the west side of San Diego State University's campus on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.
Education
Through dorms and density, more homes could be coming to the College Area
Katie Anastas

City Planning Department staff said the proposal is in line with the city's climate goals, which prioritize high-density housing in walkable neighborhoods near public transit and employment hubs. The plan update also calls for more protected bike lanes and bus-only lanes to encourage travel without a car.

Several residents told the Planning Commission the College Area lacks the parks, fire stations and parking to support the scale of development that the plan would allow.

"I'm sorry to say it, and I hate to say it, but we're creating slums," said Julie Hamilton, president of the College Area Community Council. "We're creating housing warehouses with nowhere for people to go."

Staffers said the College Area has few vacant properties that could be purchased and converted into new parks, but that the plan does contemplate linear parks along major roads and public plazas alongside new developments.

A rendering shows new dormitory towers on the northwestern edge of SDSU campus.
Education
SDSU plans 7 new dorm towers to house nearly 4,500 more students on campus
Andrew Bowen

Planning commissioners said they understood and sympathized with the concerns of longtime homeowners, but that the city is in desperate need of more homes to accommodate both current and future residents.

"The staff and the Planning Commission have a job, and that's to consider the concerns of current residents but to balance that with the needs for future generations that are going to live, work and play in this neighborhood, long after many of the older current residents have moved on," said Commissioner Matthew Boomhower. "We need to be planning for Gen Z and Gen A, not for Baby Boomers or my generation, Gen X."

