Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Valakari, Dreyer lead San Diego to 2-1 victory over Timbers in club's first postseason match

By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2025 at 8:50 AM PDT
San Diego FC midfielder Onni Valakari, left, celebrates his goal with teammate midfielder Manu Duah, right, during the first half of Game 1 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoff against Portland Timbers Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
/
AP
San Diego FC midfielder Onni Valakari, left, celebrates his goal with teammate midfielder Manu Duah, right, during the first half of Game 1 in the first round of MLS soccer's Western Conference playoff against Portland Timbers Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, in San Diego.

Onni Valakari and Anders Dreyer scored in the first half and top-seeded San Diego FC held on for a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday night in a best-of-three first-round opener of the MLS Cup playoffs.

San Diego, which won the Western Conference in its first season, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute when Valakari scored off a Manu Duah shot that hit the right post. Valakari had four goals in the regular season — his first.

Dreyer used an assist from 19-year-old defender Luca Bombino to send a header into the net for a 2-0 lead seven minutes later. Dreyer had 19 goals and 19 assists in his first season in the league. Bombino had four assists in 26 appearances as a rookie.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Portland cut it to 2-1 in the 36th minute on first-year defender Kristoffer Velde's first career goal. Antony Alves Santos notched his first playoff assist in his third appearance, and Diego Chara, 39, collected his first in 24 postseason appearances — all with the Timbers.

Portland missed two opportunities to knot the score in the second half. Antony had CJ dos Santos one-on-one but missed left in the 61st minute, and Kamal Miller sent a header over the crossbar two minutes later.

Defender Jimer Fory received a red card for getting back-to-back yellow cards in less than two minutes — forcing Portland to play a man down from the 66th minute on.

Dos Santos totaled two saves for San Diego in his first postseason start.

James Pantemis turned away six shots in his third postseason start for the Timbers and his fifth overall.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The series shifts to Portland on Saturday where San Diego beat the Timbers 4-0 on Oct. 18. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in San Diego in late August.

The Timbers advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2021 and eighth time overall. They beat visiting Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday in the wild-card round. Portland won the Cup in 2015.

Tags

Quality of Life Sports

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News