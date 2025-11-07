I-5 in San Diego is closed again this weekend as major $100M project continues

A section of Interstate 5 in San Diego will be closed starting Friday night and through the weekend as part of the Asset Management Project, which Caltrans calls an effort to preserve existing infrastructure and improve safety.

The closure will take place from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Routes from I-5 south will be closed off at state Route 52 to the Mission Bay Drive on-ramp, according to Caltrans.

Gilman Drive and eastbound La Jolla Village Drive will be closed. Motorists traveling south of Gilman will be detoured onto SR-52 east.

Vehicles driving west on SR-52 will be detoured onto La Jolla Parkway or I-5 north. Vehicles driving east on La Jolla Parkway to I-5 south will be detoured onto SR-52 east.

The following are detours for southbound drivers:

On I-5 south: Detour onto Interstate 805 at Sorrento Valley; connect to southbound state Route 163; connect to westbound Interstate 8 and; then connect to I-5.

On Interstate 805 south: motorists can exit and enter I-5 at Genesee Avenue.

All southbound Metropolitan Transit Service bus routes from La Jolla and University Town Center will be running on their normal schedules, officials said.

Businesses near Damon Avenue should expect construction noise and lighting during the closure.

The project, which began in April, will rehabilitate pavement along the main roadway, shoulders and freeway ramps from Via De La Valle between Solana Beach and Del Mar to the Camino De La Plaza overcrossing near the border, according to Caltrans.

"The I-5 Asset Management Project will restore a segment of I-5 to a state of good repair, improve ride quality, reduce maintenance, and extend the service life of the existing pavement," Caltrans officials said in a statement. "Beyond resurfacing, the project encompasses a comprehensive range of upgrades designed to enhance performance, safety and environmental conservation."

Caltrans officials said some of the AMP's goals include maintaining and improving existing infrastructure instead of costly replacements, and enhancing safety by improving traffic flow with updated traffic management systems.

Additional I-5 AMP work includes:

individual slab replacement;

repairing bridge approach-departure slabs;

mainline, ramp, and shoulder mill and overlay;

repairing and restoring culverts;

replacing overhead and roadside signs;

upgrading guardrail to the midwest guardrail system;

improving roadside safety features, including maintenance vehicle pullouts, access gates, irrigation systems and irrigation controllers;

upgrading curb ramps and accessible pedestrian signals to meet accessibility ADA standards; and

installing and upgrading Intelligent Transportation systems, including loop detectors and closed-circuit television cameras.

The total project cost is $113,745,800, and was funded by the State Highway Operation Protection Program.

Completion of the AMP is expected toward the end of 2027.

More information on closures and updates can be found at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.