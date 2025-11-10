Warm weather will give way to cooler temperatures, chance for rain

The warming trend experienced by San Diego County this weekend will turn cool by mid-week, with a chance for rain later in the week, forecasters said Sunday.

Cooler conditions are expected by Tuesday, although highs will remain above average as the area of high pressure weakens ahead of an incoming low pressure system, the National Weather Service in San Diego said.

The marine layer will begin to deepen by mid-week, diminishing chances for coastal dense fog. Cooler conditions will also spread inland due to the increase in onshore flow.

By Wednesday, high temperatures are expected to return to near normal west of the mountains, but remain about 10 degrees above average in the deserts.

Highs along the coast will reach 80 Tuesday, dropping to the 70s Wednesday and the 60s Thursday through next weekend.

Inland valley temperatures will be in the upper 80s Monday, low 80s Tuesday and low 70s Wednesday, before dropping to the 60s with a chance of rain Thursday and Friday.

The San Diego mountain forecast for the next seven days shows sunny conditions and breezy, warm days through Monday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, followed by a gradual increase in clouds and a chance of showers developing by late Thursday and Friday, with temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Desert areas will experience a significant shift from warm, breezy conditions to cooler, potentially rainy weather, with elevated fire weather concerns early in the week due to Santa Ana winds. Then a cold storm will move in bringing chances for rain later in the week and a substantial temperature drop.