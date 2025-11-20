79th District apprenticeship fair offers career opportunities

Assemblywoman Dr. LaShae Sharp-Collins will join with the San Diego College of Continuing Education today to host the 79th Assembly District Apprenticeship Fair.

Sharp-Collins, D-San Diego, encourages all students, educators, workforce professionals and community organizations to attend the free event at Mid-City Campus, 3792 Fairmount Ave.

"This Apprenticeship Fair is about opening doors, not just to jobs, but to new opportunities," she said. "Whether you're just starting a career or seeking a change, our local businesses, training programs and trades are ready to work with you. When we invest in apprenticeships, we invest in our community's future and the strength of our local economy."

The fair will feature a variety of local employers, trade unions and training programs offering information about career pathways that combine education and paid on-the-job training, a statement from the Assemblywoman's office read. Attendees can meet directly with apprenticeship coordinators and explore careers in industries such as construction, healthcare, energy and advanced manufacturing.

"We are especially grateful to Assemblymember Dr. LaShae Sharp- Collins for her dedicated support of workforce education," said Tina M. King, president of San Diego College of Continuing Education. "In uncertain economic times, pursuing a trade or apprenticeship provides San Diegans with stability, opportunity, and a bright future."

More than 70 tuition-free career training programs and thousands of no- cost classes are offered by San Diego College of Continuing Education. A list of courses is available at sdcce.edu.