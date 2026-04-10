Tickets for Summer Olympic Games Go on Sale Globally

Tickets for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games officially went on sale Friday for the global market, following a presale for locals in Greater Los Angeles and Oklahoma, where athletic events are scheduled at various venues.

On Thursday, LA28 launched its global sales, known as "Drop 1," which runs through April 19. Fans who were selected through a draw can now purchase tickets during their designated time slots. They can purchase up to 12 tickets for a range of Olympic events, as well as for the opening and closing ceremonies, subject to availability. Additionally, fans can purchase up to 12 soccer tournament tickets.

LA28, the organizing committee for the Games, described the presale as record-setting, reflecting a surge of excitement for the international event. They sold more tickets in the first week compared to previous Olympic Games, with every ticket going to residents, according to officials.

The success of the presale also came with some criticism, as some Los Angeles residents reported issues about high prices, fees and ticket availability.

"The success of the Locals Presale speaks for itself: Hundreds of thousands of $28 tickets — the lowest priced Olympic tickets in modern history — were sold to L.A. and OKC locals," LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said in a statement. "We're thrilled by the level of interest and enthusiasm in tickets to the Games, and we're ready to welcome millions of others to Los Angeles in 2028."

In response to criticism, LA28 said it is closely tracking fan feedback. The organization reiterated that nearly 50% of all Olympic tickets are under $200. More than three-quarters of all Olympic tickets — which include finals — are under $400.

More than 1 million tickets will be available for $28. Pricing varies by sport, competition stage and ticket category.

LA28 noted that just 5% of tickets, or prime seats to marquee events, cost more than $1,000.

Additional ticket drops and registration opportunities will continue in the coming months, and registered participants will be eligible to purchase additional tickets to the Paralympic Games through the Paralympic Ticket Draw, beginning in 2027.

If fans don't see their desired sports or sessions in this drop, more tickets may be available in future drops if they haven't reached their Olympic ticket maximum, according to LA28.