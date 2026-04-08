GREAT PERFORMANCES: Now Hear This | Brahms: Free But Alone (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Friday, April 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Merging performance, travel, and cultural experiences, Season 7 of GREAT PERFORMANCES: NOW HEAR THIS premieres Fridays, April 10 - May 1.

Scott Yoo, violinist and conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic, returns to host the seventh season of the critically acclaimed miniseries NOW HEAR THIS from GREAT PERFORMANCES to explore the lives and works of Johannes Brahms and Scott Joplin, two celebrated composers whose careers did not go as planned; alongside the music scene of two major musical epicenters: Istanbul and Iceland.

Johannes Brahms was a quiet, private person, but he lived a full life, bearing a responsibility he didn’t want, a woman he couldn’t be with, and a legacy he couldn’t live up to. Scott Yoo journeys across Germany with pianist Elisabeth Brauss and cellists Johannes Moser and Max Hornung to find a window into Brahms’ inner life.

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Credits: NOW HEAR THIS was created by producer, writer and director Harry Lynch and is a production of Arcos Film + Music. Harry Lynch, Scott Yoo and Richard Lim are executive producers. GREAT PERFORMANCES is produced by The WNET Group. For GREAT PERFORMANCES, Bill Kabel is producer, Bill O’Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.