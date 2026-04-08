San Diego County animal shelters see changes at the top

San Diego County announced Tuesday afternoon that its Animal Services Department has a new director and deputy director.

This is the latest update after a monthslong KPBS investigation revealed a skyrocketing dog euthanasia rate and vulgar message from the previous second in command.

Dr. Brieana Sarvis is the new director of animal services. Sarvis previously served as the chief veterinarian for the county since 2025. She’s been filling in as the interim director since February.

Kendra King is the new deputy director. She comes from Ventura County’s Humane Society.

County spokesperson Tammy Glenn said Sarvis and King were not available for interviews on Wednesday.

The new leaders are stepping in at a pivotal time for the department, as it addresses recent public scrutiny.

Courtesy of San Diego County Deputy Director Kendra King (left) and Director Brieana Sarvis are the new leaders of San Diego County's Animal Services Department.

The county cut ties with the previous director Vaughn Maurice and assistant director Rachael Borrelli earlier this year.

Last fall, Borrelli went on leave just as KPBS uncovered a crude voice message she sent in 2024 regarding dogs at the county’s Carlsbad shelter.

In late January, KPBS confirmed that Borrelli was no longer employed by the county. Shortly after, Maurice left the department.

The recent departures follow KPBS investigations that examined problems at the county-run animal shelters . Among other things, KPBS reporting uncovered a skyrocketing dog euthanasia rate and poor record keeping practices.

Tamara Nessen was a volunteer for a local rescue that relocated dogs in the county shelters to foster homes.

“We're really looking, honestly, for transparency from the shelters,” Nessen said.

She has questions about how the new leaders will address the shelters’ problems.

“What are you going to do to solve the issues that have been going on for at least a year, if not years?” Nessen asked.

Nessen is part of a community group that is calling for solutions. She wants to see more programs to support the dogs’ enrichment and more volunteers to support the animals and staff.

“I really hope that this new assistant director, who can come to this with a fresh set of eyes, can say, ‘Let's do this,’” Nessen said. “I don't know what their plan is to work together and that's what I think everybody's waiting with bated breath to find out. What is your plan?”