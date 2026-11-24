This story was originally published by CalMatters. Sign up for their newsletters.

Working part-time after retirement can backfire for former California government employees who are collecting pensions.

They — and their employers — must adhere to California pension law or risk costly penalties that can derail their plans.

Take, for instance, Sacramento, which laid off 41 reserve police officers last year after an audit by the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.

Or, government workers who received letters from their retirement fund demanding that they repay hundreds of thousands of dollars in pension income because they ran afoul of those rules.

CalPERS is trying to make the rules a little easier to understand with a pair of new policies clarifying who can work while receiving a pension and for how long. Its board approved the proposals last week, but they are not final and are subject to a public comment period.

The first lays out a clear timeline for how long a government agency can hire what CalPERS calls a retired annuitant, meaning someone who works while receiving a pension. Previously, retired part-timers could work for a “limited duration.” If CalPERS formally adopts the new policy, agencies could hire a retired annuitant for two years and then apply up to two one-year extensions. If the agency still can't fill the job, it could seek a limited exemption allowing the retiree to work up to 120 hours a year.

The second change would help retired police and firefighters move into part-time positions by clarifying their retirement age. It eliminates a conflict with federal tax law and designates an employee’s retirement age as the one set by the place where they spent the majority of their careers.

“These proposed regulations would give employers and retirees a more consistent framework to follow and help prevent avoidable violations,” CalPERS President Theresa Taylor said in a written statement after the board advanced the two policies. “Just as important, they would make the approval and reporting process more transparent and accountable.”

Government employers, however, have reservations.

Cory Sazillo, the legislative director for the California State Sheriffs’ Association, called into last week’s board meeting to stress that law enforcement agencies sometimes turn to retired officers for hard-to-fill positions. He urged the board to leave flexibility for public safety.

“County sheriff offices utilize annuitants in many ways, in cold cases, specialty units and court services,” he said.

The Sacramento reserve officers who lost their part-time jobs last year were a good example. The city was not able to rehire any of them after the audit, a spokesperson said.

Organizations representing cities, counties and special districts wrote to the CalPERS board asking for modifications, including a hardship extension for positions that cannot be filled after recruitment for a full-time employee.

But the agencies also commended CalPERS for trying to clarify the rules.

“We do not oppose a defined limit on post-retirement service. A clear standard serves employers and retirees better than ambiguity, and it serves the system’s interest in preventing abuse,” the agencies wrote.

Disputes over how CalPERS polices work-after-retirement rules have been building up for several years. Gov. Gavin Newsom in August signed a law backed by one of the state’s largest public employee unions, the California School Employees Association, that will require CalPERS to give better notice when it audits an agency.

And, several CalPERS retirees are suing the pension fund over notices they received when it determined they violated working-after-retirement rules. One of them received a letter demanding she repay $1 million in pension income she received while working part-time. The lawsuit is underway in San Francisco Superior Court.

For the record: This story was updated to include more information about extensions for retired annuitant positions.

This article was originally published on CalMatters and was republished under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives license.

