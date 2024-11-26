Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Racial Justice and Social Equity

Shelltown survivor prepares for the holidays — and the possibility of another flood

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published November 26, 2024 at 1:43 PM PST
On Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, Beba Zárate stands in front of a banner she made commemorating the Jan. 22 floods that changed her Shelltown neighborhood forever.
Katie Hyson
/
KPBS
On Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, Beba Zárate stands in front of a banner she made commemorating the Jan. 22 floods that changed her Shelltown neighborhood forever.

The banner Beba Zárate hung outside her Shelltown neighborhood home for Día de Muertos weeks ago is still there.

"Enero 22," it says, or January 22. The day the neighborhood died and had to be reborn.

It’s been almost a year since floods upended the lives of more than a thousand San Diegans. They primarily lived in neighborhoods with some of the city’s highest concentrations of Black, Latino and low-income residents, where many said the city hadn’t kept the storm drains clear.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Rain still keeps some Shelltown neighbors up at night.

But most have working kitchens again in time for Thanksgiving.

"You don't know if you're going to live the next day," Zárate said. "So if you have something today, like a good dinner, enjoy it."

Her carport used to look like an emergency response center, filled to the roof with donated supplies for distribution. Now, it’s mostly empty.

She said they’re largely done scrambling to meet their basic needs. Now, neighbors are planning in case it floods again.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"We hear that it's not going to happen again, but who guarantees us that it's not going to happen again? Probably yes, probably no. But we have to be ready," she said.

Zárate urges her neighbors to keep the streets clear of trash.

They’re also trying to figure out questions like: Who’s in charge of watching for heavy rain? Where’s the closest shelter? Would the nearby school take them in? Who has resources to help?

"The storm — nobody knew where to go. It was like a chaos in there. So we don't want that happen that again," Zárate said.

The holidays feel different.

She said they can’t afford a Christmas tree this year, but she wants the neighborhood to celebrate again.

So she’s planning a traditional Mexican Posada, like in the years before the flood.

Prayer and song will fill the now-dry streets. Neighbors will say the rosary and carol door-to-door, re-enacting Mary and Joseph’s pleas for shelter in the Bible — a now familiar plight. They will share a hot meal cooked on a working stove.

On Zárate’s restored kitchen counter sits a vase of purple flowers from her garden.

They survived the flood, too.

Water covered them entirely. It killed what was on the surface, but not the roots. They grew back and bloomed again.

"Hope," Zárate said.

Tags

Racial Justice and Social Equity WeatherClimate ChangeLatinxSan Diego
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
See stories by Katie Hyson
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News