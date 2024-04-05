Here's what time the eclipse will be visible in your region

Updated April 8, 2024 at 7:11 AM ET

On Monday, a solar eclipse will cross from Texas to Maine, putting over 30 million people in the path of totality, with a partial eclipse visible briefly for millions more.

Monday's weather forecast for the path of totality

Totality in the U.S. starts around 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 ET and continues until 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, lasting for a few minutes in each location.

The folks at NASA have a detailed breakdown for anyone in the U.S. Just pop in your ZIP code.

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in the path of totality, you can also find a minute-by-minute breakdown of when totality begins in your area, here.

More resources to enjoy the eclipse

NPR will be sharing highlights here from across the NPR Network throughout the day Monday if you're unable to get out and see it in real time.

