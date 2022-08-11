Baja California officials tentatively agree to mitigation measures to prevent sewage leaks

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina said he met Tuesday night with Baja California officials who tentatively agreed to emergency mitigation measures to address the ongoing problem of raw sewage leaking across the border. Then, monkeypox cases have more than doubled since last week in San Diego County, a virtual town hall will be held Thursday night to answer questions about the spread of the virus. Next, San Diego County officials have stopped new admissions to Veterans Village of San Diego, after multiple deaths and numerous concerns have been reported at the rehab center. And, something completely different: San Diego pickleball enthusiasts have found themselves in a bit of a sour situation. Finally, an interview with San Diego author Pam Fong whose children’s book, “Once Upon a Forest” captures a world steeped in nature.



