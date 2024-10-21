Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

New book explores connections between cats and humans

 October 21, 2024 at 3:51 PM PDT
By Jade Hindmon Julia Dixon Evans Elaine Alfaro Julianna Domingo
A cat, who lives at a Tijuana piñata store, is featured in "Cats of the World" by Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila.
Andrew Marttila
On Midday Edition, we're exploring cats and culture.

In a new book of photos and essays called "Cats of the World," San Diego-based authors and cat welfare advocates Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila share the interconnectedness of cats and humans in every corner of the globe.

KPBS arts reporter Julia Dixon Evans sat down with Shaw and Marttila to discuss the inspiration behind the book.

Guests:

A cat, shown on a rooftop in Greece, is featured in Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila's book, "Cats of the World."
Julia Dixon Evans
In their new book of photos and essays, San Diego-based authors and cat welfare advocates Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila delve into the different ways cats live and interact with humans around the world.

