New book explores connections between cats and humans
October 21, 2024 at 3:51 PM PDT
On Midday Edition, we're exploring cats and culture.
In a new book of photos and essays called "Cats of the World," San Diego-based authors and cat welfare advocates Hannah Shaw and Andrew Marttila share the interconnectedness of cats and humans in every corner of the globe.
KPBS arts reporter Julia Dixon Evans sat down with Shaw and Marttila to discuss the inspiration behind the book.
Guests:
- Hannah Shaw, author of "Cats of the World" and founder of Orphan Kitten Club
- Andrew Marttila, author of "Cats of the World" and cat photographer
