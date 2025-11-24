Preserving Kumeyaay language, awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people

S1: It's time for KPBS Midday Edition. On today's show , we hear from Kumeyaay leaders about ways they're honoring and preserving their cultural heritage. I'm Andrew Bowen in for Jade Hindman with conversations that keep you informed , inspired , and make you think. It's Native American Heritage Month. A Kumeyaay linguist and educator tells us about his efforts to bring back the endangered indigenous language , and the new coalition forms to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous people in San Diego. That's ahead on Midday Edition. Every November , we recognize Native American Heritage Month , honoring the history and contributions of indigenous people. But for many leaders , honoring this history is a year round commitment. It includes educating the next generation and teaching the public about the truth of the past. Stan Rodriguez is chair of Kumeyaay studies at Cuyamaca College and past president of Kumeyaay Community College , and he joins me now. Stan , welcome to Midday Edition.

S1: So there are currently three tribal colleges in California. Kumeyaay Community College is one of them. Earlier this year , the Trump administration proposed cutting funding for tribal colleges. And that was before the government shut down. And there was a proposed one time increase of funding for tribal colleges. So there seems to be a lot of uncertainty here.

S3: Um , how would you say , um , um , the ability to , uh , stand on their own would be , um , California Indian Nations College in , um , out by Palm Springs. The other ones have MoU with other tertiary institutions , such as the Muslim Community College or the California Tribal College , have one with , um , Sacramento State. So as far as accrediting bodies wrote , those universities handle that. And they're working. They're working through that. So right now we haven't felt it. But with this present administration , I wouldn't hold my breath.

S3: A true tribal college was not only right around the curriculum. We bring in our own , um , how would you say , um , organic , uh , specialist uh , or native epistemology is taught , and we teach it from a native lens. Whereas when we're working with other tertiary institutions , it's a give and take. So we have much more control. When we are a standalone institution. Hmm.

S1: Your work is really dedicated to preserving the Kumeyaay language and speaking. That language was once forbidden. There were times when Native Americans were forced into boarding schools in the 19th and 20th centuries. How does the speak ? How does speaking this language today resist that legacy of trauma ? Sure.

S3: Well , one of the reasons why the boarding school started was to eradicate native culture , spirituality and language and create a void that they can implant Western values. And this was seen as a path towards assimilation of the native people and eventually termination of tribes. So when you have reservations today , that truly is an act of resistance. Same thing with language and culture. I mean , our own spirituality or religion was not , um , uh , legal until the Freedom of American Indian Religion Act was passed in November 11th of 1978. Prior to that , we were , um , we were persecuted for these things. So although we have the protection now. Damage has been done. There are 3 or 4 generations of people who don't speak the language. And one thing about California. California has more language and cultural diversity than any other place in the world. Aside from Papua New Guinea. With that said , hundreds of tribes in California speaking many different languages. Well , there are many. Most of the tribal groups in California have no more speakers. So when we talk about reversing language shift , revitalizing the native language , many times it's reviving a language that is no longer spoken anymore. Can it be done ? Um , when Israel was created , people were coming from all over the world. They decided they were going to teach Hebrew. Hebrew hadn't been spoken over a thousand years , and they were able to do that. So it can be done. However , there's a lot of obstacles to them.

S1: How does learning about the Kumeyaay language teach us about Kumeyaay history.

S3: Language , history and culture ? They all support each other. A lot of people never even knew there were natives here in San Diego. This was BC before casinos. But then when that happened , then , you know , you started hearing about it , but California has more reservations. Or San Diego has more reservations than any other county in the country. 18 here , 13 are Kumeyaay. And then there's another 4 to 6 in Baja. The international borders cut right through us. So we say our culture or history. Everything was like in a big pot that was shattered. Every community has a part of that. More speakers are in Baja in Mexico than over here. So being able to do that and the history of the land , you know , I mean , how many of you know , when the first Spanish came or the first Europeans.

S1: 1542 42. Okay.

S3: And then when the when the missions came. Junipero Serra in 1769. Many people don't know that three months after that first mission was created , it was attached. And then an uh , 1775 main mission was burned to the ground. There was um , and this was in November. So a lot of things happened in November. Even in November 1851 , the Garra uprising took place here in San Diego. So , uh , a lot of historical events took place that are not taught. And this is one of the things that we want to teach in , you know , through a native lens. Um.

S1: Much of the Kumeyaay language has been preserved through song. Why is song such a powerful way to teach and to learn ? Um.

S3: Well , language is what identifies us , and songs tell a narrative. We are an oral people. We we then have a written language per se. So in our stories , our creation story , and in our songs , this tells a history of it and an example. Song cycles have hundreds of songs in them. Each song tells a story. So when you put it all together , it's like a book , and it tells you about the events that took place in the past.

S3: And this. This song tells the story. Um. Have you ever been in love ? Yes.

S3: Okay , well , this song tells a story about this one young man who was in love with this one young woman. And he. He had a horse , and he would take his horse every day to go see him until they told her , you gotta go back home. Well , she He was so in love. He was restless. He would go through enemy territory. The enemy would see him going back and forth on that horse. He was a good horse. So one day they laid a trap and they attached him while he was writing to him. He fought to the best of his ability , but he was killed. But the horse kept going and got to the place where his girlfriend was. She looked out of the the house that she was living in , and they all seen the horse with blood on it. They went and they found his body , and they did what they had to do. But the one young woman , she never got married. She said she will wait until she sees him again. So that's what this song talks about. The New Yorker. 000000000000000000000000000000000000.

S1: Thank you for sharing that. How does it make you feel ? Singing that song.

S3: And , um , my teacher. Who ? Tamayo. He passed away , but he was a gentleman wildcat singer. And he had no , um , he had no apprentice. So some of the elders , um. How you say , nudged me his way , and after he interviewed me was , I guess he called an interview. He wanted to sit down and asked me , you know , why I wanted to be an apprentice ? And I told him. He said , all right , well , I'll take you in. And he told me this. He said , I sing alone , and it's like a coyote howling at the moon. When one does it alone. They sound ugly. But when two coyotes held out the moon together , that's music. He said we're going to make music. So he was Kumeyaay from Baja. So I would go to different communities , and I was his driver and , you know , his singer too. So I was with him for about 30 years. Wow.

S2: Wow. Yeah.

S1: How is teaching Kumeyaay language and cultural heritage ? Edge.

S3: It tells us who we are as a people and gives us a way of viewing the universe through a different lens. And people who may speak English or Spanish. And it tells us about this connection with the universe. Um , there are words that we say that you cannot really translate into English. And the way we view the universe in Western society , when we talk about nature , they view humans as different , but we see ourselves as part of that narrative. We are related to everything. It's a different way of viewing things. Same thing when we use the language.

S1: You've devoted your career to higher education.

S3: I can't stress that enough. A balanced education. Tertiary education combined with learning our native songs , or native culture or native language and give you a strong base and lesson for anybody because we're all native from somewhere , everybody on this planet. And if you have that balance , what that teaches. Celebration of diversity. Some people , you hear people say , we need to build an atmosphere of tolerance. Well , even that is a negative. Like I tolerate this inclement weather or something. But taking it further. Celebration of the diversity. We all grow together.

S1: I've been speaking with Stan Rodriguez. He's chair of Kumeyaay studies at Schumacher College and past president of Kumeyaay Community College. Stan , thank you so much for being with you.

S2: Thank you.

S1: Coming up , the journey from thumbing through a Kumeyaay dictionary to studying linguistics. Stay with us. Welcome back to KPBS midday Edition. I'm Andrew Bowen in for Jade Hindman. This hour we've been talking about the importance of spreading awareness about Kumeyaay language and history. My guest , Nicholas Calloway Smith , is part of the next generation teaching about Kumeyaay heritage. He's an EP , Kumeyaay educator and linguist. And Nicholas. Welcome to midday Edition , Gian.

S4: Thank you so much for having me.

S1: Thank you for being here. I want to start with your own story and relationship to the Kumeyaay language.

S4: She went to a boarding school in banning called Saint Boniface Industrial School or Indian School. Um , that school really tore all the children down to really be ashamed of their language. And many of them growing up , you know , saw their language as dangerous , you know , for their children to speak because they didn't want their children to have the same fate as them , you know , being beaten for speaking their own native tongue. And , um , so her children didn't get to learn. They didn't. Um. Same with my mom. Um , but I took I took it upon myself. I was like , you know what ? I really want to learn , I really do. Um , not just for me , but for my ancestors , for my great grandmother , for my mom , for my grandpa , for my future generations , for my siblings , for my peers , for my community. And so I started learning. Actually , I first started learning through our dictionaries. So we have several dictionaries and there's a lot of grammar notes. And so I started reading them and started searching up on archives and found a lot of , uh , recordings and , uh , linguistic documentation. And so that was pretty much my first teachers were our , our elders who recorded those things. And yeah , and linguists I know are linguists and getting to know our speakers today. And I've been learning as much as I can growing up.

S1:

S4: And so I'm around it all the time. I went to our education department as a kid. I worked there as well. Um , our school , we have , let's see , around 5 to 7 tribes in. So I went to Valley Center High school , middle school , elementary school. And we have several tribes that are in one school district and some. So some of them are awesome , some of them Cubano and also Kumeyaay. So seeing different languages , different cultures , you know , in one beautiful , you know , area.

S1:

S4: Um , I think is so important to see how it intersects with language and culture. So culture and history and , um , and one thing is , you know , I really learned that it's a different worldview. It gives you it opens another door to see the world differently. And , you know , English , We love to name things , right ? Everything has a label. And we we describe what it's doing or what it's used for. Right. And so a table would be a place where you eat , right a car. We have several names for a car , but one translation would be the house that runs right or a river , the water that is running right. And so they have their own jobs , right ? Their own. They do things rather than just being a label. Hmm.

S1: Well , it's one thing to just document an endangered language , but it's another thing entirely to really revive it , bring it back.

S4: And have that interaction be interacting with the language rather than the language is separate from you. Hmm.

S1: You're also studying linguistics at CSU San Marcos. How are you bringing the Kumeyaay language into that space ? Yeah.

S4: So , um , I've been very fortunate to have amazing professors. They , you know , they allow us to do projects on different languages. And so typically I'm doing Kumeyaay , I'm doing it by , uh. And so it's really , you know , getting in depth of how does a language work and how can we understand it to a higher level. And , um , and so using that in that space and actually , you know , we had our new , um , American Indian Student Center called The Nest just opened at the CSM , and we also have the California Indian Culture and Sovereignty Center , and they've been supporting me as well and getting language used throughout the spaces. Yeah.

S1: So in studying linguistics , you know , you're looking at all different types of languages. What what they have in common , what distinguishes them. You were talking about how Kumeyaay describes things rather than names them.

S4: You know , I could say it's just one word , right ? It's a lot of our phrases. A lot of our words can just be one , one word , be a whole sentence. Right. And that's the one thing you know , in English we always have. I , you ? He. They. You know , we always have just one word , right ? So I see you a woo , right or no woo is I see you just one word. Right. I see it a woo. It's just a little different. And so the language really you know it's so practical simplistic right. And so complex and that it makes it so beautiful and so useful. Right. And um , use it in so many applications. And , um , I just think it's , it's a wonderful , wonderful language.

S1:

S4: I've been thankfully , my , um , very grateful for my , uh , tribal council. They , you know , my tribal council , my chairman , uh , Steve Cope , we have , um , the , the chair of our culture committee , Johnny Bear Contreras. He's been , uh , they've all been supporting me. The , uh , so I'm doing a series of eight classes. We're on our fourth class , and , um , getting people interacting with the language , talking to each other. Right. We're having conversations. Yesterday , we had we were going over locations. And. So where is it ? Right. It's over here or it's over there and then giving commands. Right. So give it take it , you know , and um , actually interacting. So we have a fun game that I like to do is uh with a like a volleyball. Right. And so we're in a circle and we're like , okay where's the ball. Right. And I'm asking people where's the ball ? They're like , oh , it's right there. You know boy right over there. Or we have nip right there or right here B and so they're interacting with the language. And it's not just , you know a lecture right. It's actually interacting with the language using it in context and having conversations. So every probably like so our classes are an hour and a half. And uh pretty much every 30 minutes we have a conversation. And so I do a whole review of what we learned. And then I'm like , okay , breakout conversations. Let's do five , ten minutes. Right. And you have at least two conversations. So five minute conversations do everything that we've learned in the past four days. Right. And so it gives them the opportunity to have conversations to use the language. And um , yeah. And then we have different events. So sometimes , you know , see some people who speak and we get to talk and , um , we have different , uh , meetings. Right. And , um , but yeah , it's so fun. And I it's really such a beautiful thing when we're able to do that. Have conversations like. That.

S1:

S4: We have so many different perspectives. Our stories have so many meanings , and we're able to learn so much from each other having that community to bring together. Right. You know , a lot of our community gatherings , everyone has a job , right ? So like the language , everything has a job , everyone has a job. Everyone supports as a community. And really leaning into that community is so important. And because I don't just stay , you know , on my reservation , I go throughout all San Diego County , all throughout , you know , Kumeyaay country and talk to our southern and Baja , you know , talking to everyone and having that community that , you know , um , combined strength rather than separating us.

S1:

S4: It's a connection , you know , to our ancestors , to each other. To who we are. Right. And getting to that connection with the world around us. And one thing is when we say pretty much , you know , a lot of people translate it to hello or greetings is Halka. Halka. And that means so in linguistically breaking it down , it means owl , which is fire and car to go. Right ? There's different translations , but that's the translation I have. And , um , it means fire. Go. What does that mean ? Right ? When we get down into context , we have. So our body is mud. The land is a mud. Same word basically. Right. So that's that's our creation story shows that connection to the land that we have. Then our soul is mate. How which is the fire within the body. So moth fire or moth is body. Fire is out , right ? How is the fire within the body ? So when we're saying how come it means so much more than just. Oh , hello. You know , it means a lot more. It means may the fire within you continue to burn , right ? And so it's that perspective , that worldview , that connection really is just allows us to open our eyes. Yeah.

S1: I've been speaking with Nicholas Calloway Smith. He's an EP Kumeyaay educator and linguist. Nicholas. Thank you. Okay.

S4: Okay. Thank you.

S1: After the break , a new organization forms to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous people in San Diego. Stay with us. You're listening to KPBS Midday Edition. I'm Andrew Bowen in for Jade Hindman. Across the region , Kumeyaay tribes and local groups are working to bring awareness to violence against native communities. My next two guests are doing a lot of work to support community members affected by this issue. Danielle Bush is the program director at the nonprofit MMP San Diego that stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People. Also with us is Summer Elliott. She's the housing services liaison at the strong hearted Native American Native Women's Coalition. She's also a member of the Manzanita Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. And Danielle Sommer. Welcome to both of you.

S1: So according to the Bureau of Indian Affairs , indigenous communities in the US experience murder , rape and violent crime at much higher rates than the national average. Can you talk about the issue of violent crimes against native people in our region , specifically summer ? Let's start with you.

S5: Um , well , thank you guys for having us here today. I definitely think it's important that we bring up this topic. Um , it definitely is not discussed as often. And so I just wanted to to throw that out there and say thank you ahead of time. So definitely , I think that , um , the history and trauma of Native American communities , combined with racism and a lack of media of Media attention is definitely an issue. Um , when that happens , cases don't get the urgency as others , like family , often wait too long. Um , on missing person cases to be taken seriously. Victims of violence may not get the support that they need. It creates an ongoing trauma in native communities and makes people feel unsafe and unheard. So San Diego County has the largest Native American population in California and the highest number of federally recognized tribes. Because of this , the historic and systemic issues that cause MIP nationwide are strongly felt. Um , sorry , I'm a little nervous. So , um , San Diego County includes 18 reservations. And with all of this , we have different jurisdictional boundaries. And this also creates problems. Um , so , like , tribal police may be limited to what crimes that they can prosecute. County sheriffs , sheriff. State authorities and federal agencies each have different responsibilities. Agencies often respond slowly because of jurisdiction issues , so cases fall through the crack and remain unsolved.

S1:

S1: And Danielle MIP San Diego started relatively recently to strengthen how our region responds to this issue.

S6: Um , so MIP San Diego started , um , through a grant through the state of California led by the Hummel Indian Village in partnership with three other Kumeyaay tribes uh , manzanita , San Pasqual and Szechuan. And so those four tribes were working together. And we put on a summit at Viejas earlier this year in May. Um , and since then , the MIP San Diego has grown to be an intertribal coalition. Um , like you said , working together to strengthen the response in the region. So we have 13 tribes now participating in monthly meetings and strategy calls to work towards that end. And so some of the initiatives that we're doing , we have prevention programs through Acorns to Oaks. We have an awareness campaign. We had over 40 billboards go up this year. Um , like I mentioned , we did the summit. We've done some radios and we also have our website , MIPs dawg , and we're also doing some training and education programs. We have a lot that we're putting together next year in terms of trainings with the National Criminal Justice Training Center , we've been in talks with the Department of Justice. We want to do some search and rescue training next year , in collaboration with the National Association of Search and Rescue , as well as the local law enforcement here in the Sheriff's Search and Rescue Academy. We have some some things planned for collaboration for that.

S1: Quite a bit of work. Some are.

S5: So we work to raise awareness against domestic violence , sexual assault , sex trafficking , stalking , dating violence , and MIP when we do the MMP part , you know , we work with the families if they reach out to us and ask for help. You know , we're boots on the ground. We help with flyers and we walk them through the the legal process , because sometimes that can be very intimidating and you just don't know what to do. So we work with the families and that we also work with , you know , other organizations to do things such as what Danielle was talking about as far as like training and just bettering what we can do and how we can help and , you know , drone training and all of that good stuff. So we , um , yeah , yeah.

S1: So it sounds like your , your work is really helping victims of crimes and loved ones of those victims advocate for themselves and navigate the , the , the jurisdictional boundaries that you were talking about. Can you expand more on on the challenges that are specific to missing and murdered indigenous people ? Absolutely.

S5: So. You know , here in San Diego. Like I said , we're 18 reservations. They all have jurisdictional boundary issues. We're close to the border. And so , you know , there's there's a major hub for human trafficking here. Um , there's there's we have tourism and military presence. We're next to the freeways. So trafficking is definitely major. Um , and then , um , repeat the question , I do apologize.

S1: I have another one for you , Danielle. And that's about under cases being underreported. Um , this is something that I think we've learned.

S6: Um , I think the underreporting might go to , um , you know , sometimes there's a delay in cases and in getting the information out. Sometimes there's a delay in the cases being taken seriously. And that can really impact the investigation. And I think that's a really important one to focus on. There's obviously , you know , as some are mentioned , historical reasons why there's um , you know , some trust in building those relationships and who to respond. And then the response that is given. And so working through , um , bridging that and , and building those relationships also. Um , the representation for native women in the media when these cases happen and getting the media to really , um , spotlight the person that's going missing so that that attention can be shared , you know , um , widely and also kind of put pressure on law enforcement to act quickly. Um , so one of the things that the state of California has done through the California Highway Patrol , there's also now a specific alert called the feather alert. So when there is a missing person here in California. A feather alert can be activated , and we encourage everyone to share those on their social media. We'll share those on our our social media as well as you can get information on how to activate a feather alert on our website under Get Help on My Story.

S1: I'd love to hear how both of you got into this work. Summer , you want to start ? Absolutely.

S5: So for me , it goes from my childhood. My father has very , um , had a good impression in my life. He's very , you know , we we do things because it's right or wrong , right ? You always help people. When I was little , you know , he would pack , um , extra food for me because , you know , maybe somebody at school , you know , needed an extra lunch. And that's the type of person that my father is. Um , so for me , it's instilled from childhood. And so right is right and wrong is wrong. Excuse me ? And when people go missing , that's absolutely wrong. When people are abused , when they're sold , when they're , you know , taking advantage of. So for me , this is definitely , um , you know , it affects my community. It affects me. It affects my my family. And so , um , I'm very big on this , and I will always be big on this , and that's that's where it came from. Danielle.

S6: Um , I , you know , just to piggyback off what Summer says , this is such an important , important issue that needs all the voices that it can get for the voices that were stolen or taken too soon. And so I'm really honored to be a part of this important work and , and help amplify this.

S1: Can you talk about who they were and how cases like theirs can be felt personally by a community as a whole. Absolutely.

S5: Absolutely. So. Um , we have eight active cases in San Diego County. Um , here in San Diego County , our men go missing at a higher rate than our women. Um , a lot of people tend to think like , you know , how is that possible ? Men are strong. You know , you can't take them. You can't overtake a man. But that's not always the case. You know , there's many different factors. And so , um , how it's felt in our community. It's a loss , right ? A loved one is is gone. A brother , a father , um , a cousin , just a community member. So there's a deep loss there. And the fact that they're going and we have no answers is just , um , it's horrible to think about , right ? And so for me , um , I , I know four of them , whether I know them directly or I know their family. And so , you know , Forrest Boren is an enrolled member of , um , Santa Sonny Isabel um reservation and he went missing in October 16th , 2020. And then we have Cara Henry , who's a member of the Saquon Reservation , and she went missing in July 21st , sorry , July 21st. In 2019 , she was in Maui on vacation and she went missing. And then , uh , Leroy Razo , he went missing , um , December 9th in 2018. In San Diego , we have Elijah Diaz , who went missing August 29th , 2015 , um , out of El Cajon , out of his home. And , uh , Joseph Scott , he went missing November 1st in 2009 out of his home in Paula , California. Um , and then we have two other ones that I don't have permission from the family to speak on , but , um , one was missing out of Palma and one was missing out of Ramona.

S6: Misconceptions around MYP. I think , um , like I said , not getting the the media attention. Um , I think not being taken seriously when the cases occur. Um , a lot of times we've heard from victims families , um , that they were not the the cases weren't given the seriousness. And as you know , in a missing persons investigation that needs to that response needs to happen quickly. And so whether there was , uh , perceived stereotypes or something else involved in terms of , of drugs or that this person doesn't want to be found or different things like that , I think that really , um , stalls the case and stalls justice. And so I think that's a really important one. Um , to be addressed that every person matters and that , um , that we need to be actively , you know , responding and providing support to those families.

S1: Summer , do you hear misconceptions still ? Absolutely.

S5: So. Um , again , I'm going to talk about the men , because that's definitely what's happening here in San Diego County. You know , um , that they can't be overpowered. They can't be taken down. Um , and that's definitely a misconception because men are vulnerable as well. Um , you know , they are susceptible to domestic violence and different things. Um , which can cause , you know , somebody to go missing or to be harmed as well. And the fact that , um , we don't get media coverage , you know , is major. It's not a misconception , but it's like , you know , why don't we get this media coverage ? I definitely think it's something that we should talk about too.

S1: What are your organizations doing to honor indigenous loved ones that were lost to violence ? Who are who or who are still missing ? Danielle.

S6: Um , some of the things that we're doing , we are working closely , closely with strong hearted Native Women's Coalition because they are the boots on the ground , doing a lot of advocacy work with the families , and so appreciated the work that they're doing. And so working with them to get permission from the families to have , um , you know , a page on our website that honors them. We we had this summit in May where we wanted to honor the families of loved ones that's gone missing , continuing to do the advocacy work for this and and bringing awareness to the issues. Um , and again , wanting to strengthen this response and help families get justice are all things that our goals of our organizations. I think both of them. Um , and like I said , strong hearted has been a huge part of helping us get there with that.

S5: Um , when somebody is missing , it may not be a confirmed case that they're not coming back , but , um , or , you know , the family may know , but you still want to find that loved one. Um , what we offer , what we do is , you know , we , um , we'll do a court accompaniment. We'll be with them from beginning to end. You know , sometimes you just need somebody to to stand next to you , to be next to you , you know ? Um , we and we do like MIP summits. You know , we encourage the family to come and to talk about this and to constantly bring their missing loved ones case to the forefront. Right. To constantly remind the public , because that's the way we have to do it. Um , to remind the state , to remind law enforcement. And when we aren't with the family , we're doing it for them. You know , we're , you know , in Washington and traveling different places , places like this. And we're bringing that attention. Yeah.

S1: I've been speaking with Danielle Busch , program director at the non-profit MIP San Diego , and Summer Elliott , housing services liaison at the strong hearted Native Women's Coalition , will also include the resources mentioned at KPBS. Danielle Sommer , thank you so much for sharing your time with us.

S6: Thank you.

S5: Thank you.

S1: And that's our show for today. I'm your host , Andrew Bowen in for Jade Hindman. Thanks for listening to Midday Edition. Have a great day.

