The Planetary Scale, part 2: Your very own affordable (clay) home
October 25, 2024 at 5:51 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
We left our last episode wondering about the costs of building a house with earth-friendly materials. Turns out it's cheap! So if it's cheap? Have more people jumped on the opportunity to build this way and why hasn't it taken hold in urban settings?
To answer these questions, we follow up with Miguel Angel Perez, an earth builder from Baja, to discuss the costs of earth building and chat with Rachel Formanek, a New Yorker who moved from California to Baja to find better and more affordable living conditions. Lastly, we sit down with Alex Ruiz, director of urban planning in Tecate, to ask for his take on the viability of earth building in city settings.
About Season 6
Port of entry has a fresh new season for you with more rich stories of our border region.
This time around, we are spotlighting Shapers and Visionaries of borderlands. Stories of People who are impacting the region and in some cases the world with their work and research.
From urbanism to architecture to education and politics and to art and robotics!
Listen in and join us!
Social media and contact
From KPBS, “Port of Entry” tells cross-border stories that connect us. More stories at www.portofentrypod.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/portofentrypodcast
Instagram: www.instagram.com/portofentrypod
Support our show at www.kpbs.org/donate. Search “Port of Entry” in the gifts section to get our sling bag as a thank-you gift.
If your business or nonprofit wants to sponsor our show, email corporatesupport@kpbs.org.
Text or call the "Port of Entry" team at 619-500-3197 anytime with questions or comments about the show or email us at podcasts@kpbs.org.
Credits
Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González
Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco
Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos
Editor: Elma González Lima Brandão and Melissa Sandoval
Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco
Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp
This program is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people
To answer these questions, we follow up with Miguel Angel Perez, an earth builder from Baja, to discuss the costs of earth building and chat with Rachel Formanek, a New Yorker who moved from California to Baja to find better and more affordable living conditions. Lastly, we sit down with Alex Ruiz, director of urban planning in Tecate, to ask for his take on the viability of earth building in city settings.
About Season 6
Port of entry has a fresh new season for you with more rich stories of our border region.
This time around, we are spotlighting Shapers and Visionaries of borderlands. Stories of People who are impacting the region and in some cases the world with their work and research.
From urbanism to architecture to education and politics and to art and robotics!
Listen in and join us!
Social media and contact
From KPBS, “Port of Entry” tells cross-border stories that connect us. More stories at www.portofentrypod.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/portofentrypodcast
Instagram: www.instagram.com/portofentrypod
Support our show at www.kpbs.org/donate. Search “Port of Entry” in the gifts section to get our sling bag as a thank-you gift.
If your business or nonprofit wants to sponsor our show, email corporatesupport@kpbs.org.
Text or call the "Port of Entry" team at 619-500-3197 anytime with questions or comments about the show or email us at podcasts@kpbs.org.
Credits
Hosts: Alan Lilienthal and Natalie González
Writer/Producer: Julio C. Ortiz Franco
Technical Producer/Sound Designer: Adrian Villalobos
Editor: Elma González Lima Brandão and Melissa Sandoval
Episodes translated by: Natalie González and Julio C. Ortíz Franco
Director of Audio Programming and Operations: Lisa Morrisette-Zapp
This program is made possible, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people