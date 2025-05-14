City Heights residents push back against Gloria’s budget cuts

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Wednesday, May 14th.

Community groups are organizing against San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s budget cuts.

More on that next. But first... the headlines….

The San Diego City Council is getting ready to sue a state commission over signature verification.

It’s all part of a La Jolla group’s effort to secede from the city of San Diego.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters previously rejected the group’s petition over what it said were invalid signatures.

But the San Diego County Local Agency Formation Commission, known as “LAFCO” – gave the La Jolla group extra time to correct the signatures or collect more.

Mayor Todd Gloria previously criticized the decision, saying it undermines public confidence in the process.

The Chula Vista City Council will vote today on a resolution supporting Governor Gavin Newsom’s lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s tariffs.

According to the resolution, the tariff’s have negatively impacted trade at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The resolution carries no legal weight and would require no action from the city if passed.

The vote could test Chula Vista’s Republican Mayor, John McCann, and further tie him to Trump in the midst of his race for county supervisor in a solidly Democratic district.

McCann is set to face Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre in the District 1 special general election July 1st.

Retired U.S. women’s soccer great Alex Morgan is back with San Diego Wave FC – this time as a minority owner.

The club announced yesterday the two-time FIFA World Cup Champion was back on board as an investor.

Morgan was one of the club’s first signings and scored its first-ever goal in 2021.

She retired from professional soccer last year as the Wave’s all-time leading scorer and assists leader.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.

Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

MAYOR TODD GLORIA IS EXPECTED TO RELEASE A REVISED CITY BUDGET PROPOSAL TODAY [Wednesday.] EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS SAYS CITY HEIGHTS RESIDENTS ARE SPEAKING OUT AGAINST PROPOSED CUTS TO LIBRARIES AND REC CENTERS.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s proposed budget would cut rec center hours and close all libraries on Sundays and Mondays. Ana Gonzalez says families like hers would have less access to things like the teen center, dance classes and homework help. They're not going to be having any other options. They're not going to have the opportunity to go to another places. City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera represents the community. What we are fighting back against is the idea that all communities are starting from the same place and in the same position to absorb the cuts that are being proposed. The city’s Independent Budget Analyst shared their analysis of the proposed budget last week. They say the library department considered other ways to reduce expenses, but they were harder to implement or saved less money. However, as we note in our report, different library users value and use their libraries for different reasons, which creates inequities when implementing uniform reductions. Baku Patel is an analyst for the city. Specifically, users in the southeast and southern parts of the city, which typically use their libraries primarily for the physical spaces they provide are more likely to feel a greater impact from this reduction. The City Council can make amendments to Gloria’s revised budget before adopting a final version in June. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

RACE, LANGUAGE, AND INSURANCE STATUS CONTINUES TO DECIDE WHO ENDS UP IN THE HOSPITAL FOR PREVENTABLE CONDITIONS IN CALIFORNIA. HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS A NEW REPORT IS HIGHLIGHTING THE DISPARITY IN ACCESS TO PREVENTATIVE HEALTH CARE AS HOUSE REPUBLICANS UNVEIL PROPOSED FUNDING CUTS TO MEDICAID.

The data show that Medi-Cal patients were hospitalized for preventable conditions at more than twice the rate of those with private insurance. And nearly 14% of Black Californians ended up in the hospital compared to just under 9 percent of whites. If we were to reduce, for example, that difference between Black Californians and white Californians…we would save the state over 126 million dollars a year. Kiran Savage-Sangwan is executive director of California Pan-Ethnic Health Network. They analyzed the state hospitalization data. When you terminate people's access to health care, it doesn't mean they won't get sick. It means they won't have access to the timely and appropriate primary care that they need, and will therefore become sicker and end up in emergency departments and hospitals which cost the healthcare system much more money. The report comes just as House Republicans released a draft bill Sunday instructing the House Committee on Energy and Commerce to cut 880 billion dollars from its programs… including Medicaid. Heidi de Marco, KPBS News.

THE MARINE CORPS HAS RENEWED ITS CONTRACT WITH AN OCEANSIDE-BASED CREDIT UNION. INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER SCOTT RODD SAYS THE RELATIONSHIP HAS DRAWN SCRUTINY FROM MEMBERS OF CONGRESS.

Frontwave Credit Union has an exclusive arrangement with the Marine Corps that goes back decades. Every year, thousands of Marine recruits who come through boot camp in San Diego are signed up for the credit union in order to process their paychecks. A KPBS investigation last spring revealed Frontwave collects millions in overdraft fees annually from young service members. In fact, it’s an important source of revenue for the company. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren last week urged the Department of Defense to pause renewing the contract. She wanted the agreement to have stronger financial protections for recruits. A spokesperson for Marine Corps confirmed the branch has since renewed the agreement with Frontwave…but did not provide additional details about the contract. Scott Rodd, KPBS News.

THIS WEEK GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM ANNOUNCED $3 BILLION DOLLARS IN PROP 1 FUNDING TO EXPAND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH HOUSING AND TREATMENT OPTIONS. MORE THAN 185 MILLION DOLLARS OF THAT MONEY IS HEADED TO THE SAN DIEGO REGION. REPORTER TANIA THORNE TELLS US WHERE IT’S GOING.

Prop 1 dollars will now go to projects across San Diego County… from tribal land in Pauma Valley, to National City. The largest award went to Palomar Health’s Psychiatric Hospital…. Nearly 50-million dollars to help build a 120-bed facility to address critical behavioral services. That’s expected to open in 2026. Three other nonprofits also got awards… including Casa De Amparo in San Marcos. it's it's not easy raising money as a smaller nonprofit organization, but to have the State step in and realize that mental health is critical. It's a bold move. Kathy Karpe is the CEO of Casa De Amparo. The 11 acre property serves vulnerable youth and foster children. Casa de Amparo received a $19 million dollar award to help build a 16 bed psychiatric residential treatment facility on their property. Not on the list was a controversial detox facility in San Marcos proposed by Interfaith Community Services. The 150 bed facility was proposed to be located near several schools. Interfaith says that project is now suspended. Tania Thorne, KPBS News.

GETTING A DECENT TEE TIME THESE DAYS ON SAN DIEGO’S MUNICIPAL COURSES IS OFTEN AS CHALLENGING AS LANDING A TICKET TO A TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT. EVENING EDITION ANCHOR MAYA TRABULSI SAYS THAT’S NOT THE WAY IT’S SUPPOSED TO BE.

THAT WAS EVENING EDITION ANCHOR MAYA TRABULSI. THE STORY WAS REPORTED AND PRODUCED BY KPBS FREELANCE REPORTER JW AUGUST.

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great day.