Clearing up reports of planned freeway closures

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence ….it’s FRIDAY, OCTOBER 17TH>>>> V-P JD VANCE’S VISIT TO SAN DIEGO THIS WEEKEND IS LEADING TO SOME CONFUSION

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines…#######

NATIONAL TEEN DRIVER SAFETY WEEK KICKS OFF SUNDAY AND GOES THROUGH THE 25TH

THE WEEK IS USED TO ENCOURAGE PARENTS TO TALK TO THEIR TEENS ABOUT DEVELOPING SAFE DRIVING HABITS

THIS MEANS OBEYING THE RULES OF THE ROAD, NOT USING THE PHONE WHILE DRIVING AND BEING AN OVERALL GOOD ROLE MODEL FOR SAFE DRIVING

POLICE OFFICIALS REPORT THAT CAR CRASHES ARE A LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH FOR TEENS 15 TO 18 YEARS OLD,

########

THERE ARE ROUGHLY TWENTY-FIVE HUNDRED ‘NO KINGS’ PROTESTS TAKING PLACE IN CITIES BIG AND SMALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY

A PRESS RELEASE SAYS THE PURPOSE IS TO PEACEFULLY AND POWERFULLY SHOW THAT WE STAND UNITED FOR DEMOCRACY AND AGAINST TRUMP’S THREATS TO IT

HERE IN OUR COUNTY THERE IS A LARGE RALLY TAKING PLACE ON SATURDAY AT WATERFRONT PARK IN DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO STARTING AT 9 AM

THERE ARE ALSO MULTIPLE LOCAL RALLIES HAPPENING ACROSS THE COUNTY

AN ESTIMATED 60 THOUSAND SAN DIEGANS ATTENDED THE LAST NO KINGS RALLY ON JUNE 14TH

########

THE SAN DIEGO PADRES AS A BALL CLUB FELL SHORT THIS YEAR, ULTIMATELY LOSING TO THE CUBS IN THE NATIONAL LEAGUE WILD CARD SERIES

HOWEVER STANDOUT RIGHT-FIELDER FERNANDO TATIS JR’S EFFORT ON THE DEFENSIVE END IS BEING HONORED

TATIS IS NOW A FINALIST ALONGSIDE TWO OTHER MLB PLAYERS FOR WHAT WOULD BE HIS SECOND GOLD GLOVE

HE SNAGGED HIS FIRST GOLD GLOVE IN 2023 AS WELL AS A NATIONAL LEAGUE PLATINUM GLOVE THAT YEAR

WE WILL SEE IF EL NINO CAN ADD ANOTHER GOLD GLOVE THIS YEAR

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

—--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE IS COMING TO CAMP PENDLETON THIS WEEKEND TO ATTEND A CELEBRATION OF THE MARINE CORPS’ 250TH BIRTHDAY.

THAT’S SPARKED REPORTS OF PLANNED FREEWAY CLOSURES NEAR THE BASE… AND SOME CONFUSION.

REPORTER JACOB AERE TELLS US WHAT’S REALLY HAPPENING.

I5CLOSE 1 (:58)

The Marine Corps says this Saturday’s celebration will include a live-fire demonstration at Camp Pendleton’s Red Beach.

Rumors of freeway closures started Wednesday after the media outlet MeidasTouch claimed:

“the White House will shut down portions of the I-5” for the event. MeidasTouch also claimed “Trump may launch missiles from warships into California this Friday and Saturday.”

Governor Newsom’s office replied on X, saying it would be .. an absurd show of force, and totally uncalled for during a government shutdown…”

The Marines later released a statement saying “no public highways or transportation routes will be closed.”

They also said, “All training events will occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols”

In an emailed statement, Vance’s press secretary said Newsom is spreading fake news… to fearmonger and score cheap political points.

The statement also says Vance is eager to be in California for Saturday’s celebration. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

########## (NO MUSIC BUMP)

IT’S BEEN A BUSY WEEK FOR MILITARY NEWS. MORE THAN ONE MILLION SERVICE MEMBERS WERE PAID DESPITE THE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AND MEMBERS OF THE PENTAGON PRESS CORPS TURNED IN THEIR CREDENTIALS INSTEAD OF AGREEING TO NEW RULES SET BY DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH.

MILITARY AND VETERANS REPORTER ANDREW DYER SPOKE WITH JOHN CARROLL.

PENTPRESS (ad)2 (4:00) 2-way

Anchor: Hello, thanks for being here

AD: Thanks for having me.

Q1 - Anchor: We just heard the latest on possible traffic problems around Camp Pendleton. What is this weekend’s event all about?

AD: Vice President JD Vance is visiting the base for a big live-fire amphibious capabilities demonstration. Its the Marine Corps 250th birthday. Next year the U.S. celebrates the same — its semiquincentenial (SEMI-QUIN-SIN-TENIAL). The whole thing is being recorded by the White House for a broadcast next month.

Q2 - Anchor: Is this unusual for Camp Pendleton?

AD: Well, yes and no … The Navy and Marines do a lot of amphibious training at the base and off shore, it’s standard for Amphibious Ready Group and expeditionary unit deployment work-ups.

AD: What’s unusual is reports of some sort of ship-to-shore live fire event. The Navy manages its only ship-to-shore firing range on San Clemente Island, which is 70 miles off the coast and completely off-limits to the public.

AD: In a statement the Marines say they conducted a “detailed risk assessment” for Saturday. I’m told part of that was a discussion on whether the freeway should be closed but we haven’t been able to confirm reports of any plans to launch missiles over the 5.

Q3 - Anchor: Governor Newsom criticized the White House for going ahead with the event during the government shutdown and there was a lot of concern about troops not getting paid this week. What changed?

AD: President Trump ordered the Pentagon to find a way to pay its troops, and it did. Some $8 billion in unallocated DoD research funds were used to meet payroll. A similar shuffling at DHS allowed them to pay the Coast Guard.

Q4 - Anchor: What about the next payday?

AD: So far there’s no word about how they’ll handle the end of the month military payroll. It should be noted that government civilians aren’t being paid — just the troops.

Q5 - Anchor: And the other big story, Pentagon reporters are refusing to agree to new press access rules so they’re no longer allowed in the Pentagon? What’s that about??

AD: Right, so payday, the 15th, was also the deadline the Pentagon gave its press corps to vacate the building if they didn’t agree to new restrictions.

AD: The D-O-D wants news outlets to agree NOT to solicit what they call “sensitive information” from defense officials. But that’s standard news-gathering practice and the rules have been criticized as violating the 1st Amendment.

Q6 - Anchor: What’s been the reaction?

AD: Well, near-universal condemnation. The AP, Reuters, New York Times, Washington Post, NPR, the defense trade outlets and every major broadcaster — almost everyone who reports out of the Pentagon has refused to sign. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s former employer, Fox News, won’t even sign. Even staunchly pro-Trump outlet Newsmax won’t sign.

Q7 - Anchor: Did anyone agree to the new restrictions?AD: So far I’m only aware of one, and that’s San Diego-based One America News.

Q8 - Anchor: What’s this mean going forward?

AD: Well it means less scrutiny over the military and its nearly $1 trillion budget. Journalism at its core is about holding the government, elected officials and even our military accountable to the people they’re supposed to serve. So having access to those officials would be important for obvious reasons. But it’s also not impossible to report on the military from outside the Pentagon’s walls … I do it every day.

Wrap up - Anchor: KPBS military reporter Andrew Dyer, thanks for the updates.

TAG: THAT WAS MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SPEAKING WITH KPBS’ JOHN CARROLL. THE MARINES DID GET BACK TO US AND THEY SAY THERE'S NO PLAN TO LAUNCH ANY MUNITIONS FROM NAVY SHIPS.

##########

CALIFORNIA IS GREENLIGHTING A WAY TO REMOVE CARBON DIOXIDE FROM THE AIR. THE GOVERNOR HAS SIGNED A BILL PAVING THE WAY FOR CARBON CAPTURE PIPELINES. ENVIRONMENT REPORTER TAMMY MURGA SAYS ENVIRONMENTAL GROUPS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT HEALTH RISKS.

CARBON 1 trt: 1:03 soq

A new state law allows for the development of pipelines and the creation of safety standards.

Carbon capture and storage is a three-step process to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power generation or industrial production.

David Victor is director of UC San Diego’s Deep Decarbonization Initiative.

“You can capture carbon at these industrial sources, like cement plants, power plants, refineries, other sources. And then move it by pipeline and inject it underground.”

Victor says it’s relevant to San Diego because our power grid is part of California’s power grid.

“What this does in principle is it helps open another option for generating electricity with low to nearly zero emissions.”

Environmental groups worry about health risks connected to pipeline leaks. Ryan O’Hara is with SanDiego350.

“If it's released in your community and if you breathe it in, it can cause brain damage and death.”

Now that pipelines can be built, O’Hara hopes the state won’t let the fossil fuel industry influence its safety standards at the expense of communities.

Tammy Murga, KPBS News

##########

SCHOOLS AND WORKPLACES ACROSS THE STATE PARTICIPATED IN THE “GREAT SHAKEOUT” EARTHQUAKE DRILL THIS WEEK [Thursday.] EDUCATION REPORTER KATIE ANASTAS WAS AT HORTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

SCHOOLSHAKE1 1:20 SOQ

PA SYSTEM

An earthquake has occurred. Expect aftershocks.

The ground isn’t shaking. But if it were, these fourth grade students would know exactly what to do. Winnie Gonzales is their teacher.

GONZALES

Lace your fingers behind your head. Protect your neck.

Schools and workplaces across the state participate in the Great ShakeOut every year…and fourth grader Genesis de la Cruz Lopez was ready.

LOPEZ

I've been doing this since, like, kindergarten and first grade.

She says she’s gotten calmer with practice.

LOPEZ

I used to be scared a lot when I was little, but, like, I got used to it.

Over the next 30 years, California is almost guaranteed to experience a six-point-seven magnitude earthquake or larger. That’s according to Ahmed Elbanna, an earth sciences professor at the University of Southern California.

ELBANNA

Every day that passes in California without this big earthquake happening is a gift and a blessing and an opportunity to prepare.

PASYSTEM

The current security situation has been resolved. Please resume normal activities.

After taking cover, Horton Elementary students evacuated to the blacktop.

[fire alarm sounds][giggling]

The principal says it was their best drill yet. Lopez’s assessment?

LOPEZ

This was something to be proud of.

Proud that she and her classmates followed instructions and stayed safe. Katie Anastas, KPBS News.

##########

AFTER STREET CLOSURE PERMITS WERE CANCELED LAST-MINUTE, THE NORTH PARK BOOK FAIR COMES BACK THIS SATURDAY IN POP-UP FORM. ARTS REPORTER JULIA DIXON EVANS SAYS THE SWITCH RALLIED THE CREATIVE COMMUNITY.

TASTEBOOKFAIR 1 TRT (1:14) SOQ

A beloved neighborhood book fair that was nearly called off gave a local cidery a chance to fulfill a vision: becoming a true "third place"

“I love creating a hub for artists and writers and community members”

That's Lara Worm, owner of BIvouac Ciderworks.

“I think you see it in a lot of other great cities in the world where there are third places or city centers or cafes or plazas

we don't have that a ton in San Diego”

Instead of seeing thousands of book lovers left stranded due to construction and permit issues, she offered up the Bivouac Adventure Lodge space on 30th street.

“We're here to have fun. We're going to meet some authors, we're going to have some cider … it's it's not the most structured, it's not the most planned, there's not tickets. So, I would say anybody who's planning to come in, come with an open mind.”

On Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm, the mini version of the fair is spread across three spots in North Park

Authors at Bivouac,

Artists and crafters at Verbatim Books

And Zinemakers and booksellers at the Bargain Center parking lot.

Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS news

########## (NO MUSIC BUMP)

AS WE DO EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY ON THE POD, WE HAVE SOME MORE WEEKEND EVENTS FOR YOU TO CHECK OUT

FOR THE GOLF ENTHUSIAST WITH A SPOOKY SPIRIT IS THE LINKS AT PETCO PARK

PETCO WILL BECOME A HAUNTED COURSE AS GOLFERS NAVIGATE AND TEE OFF FROM GHOULISH TEE BOXES

IT STARTS ON SATURDAY AND RUNS THROUGH THE WEEK AND INTO NEXT WEEKEND

FOR THE ADULTS THERE IS THE RANCHO BEER-NARDO FESTIVAL

THAT’S ON SATURDAY AND AS THE NAME SUGGESTS IS HAPPENING IN RANCHO BERNARDO FROM 2 - 5 PM AT WEBB LAKE PARK

AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST FOR THE KIDDOS, ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IS THE PUMPKIN EXPRESS!

IT’S BEING PUT ON BY THE CAMPO RAILROAD MUSEUM

YOU CAN TAKE A RIDE ON A DECORATED VINTAGE 1920’S RAIL CAR AND DECORATE A PERSONALLY PICKED PUMPKIN

WHATEVER YOU DO THIS WEEKEND, I HOPE YOU HAVE A GOOD ONE!

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO B BLOCK>>

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is edited by Brooke Ruth. And produced and hosted by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.