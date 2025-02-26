Will Trump’s politicized Justice Dept. derail cases in San Diego?

A former San Diego U.S. Attorney says President Donald Trump’s actions in the Eric Adams case could signal trouble ahead for local prosecutors. Plus, a death in a San Diego County jail launches a civil rights lawsuit. Pala Casino hosts a summit to draw attention to missing and murdered indigenous people. And a county supervisor wants homeless camps cleared during Red Flag Warnings. San Diego Unified offers take-home meals for Ramadan and a refugee-run catering company supported by the city.