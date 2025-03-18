The Finest- Trailer

S1: San Diego is known as America's Finest City.

S2: I love saying that. I love that that's our name because it's kind of true.

S3: I think San Diego doesn't always get seen as this cultural city , which to me is a huge misconception.

S1: From KPBS Public Media , this is the finest. A podcast about the people , art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. I'm your host , Julia Dickson Evans. I've lived in San Diego since I was a kid , and I love it here. I've worked as an artist , a fiction writer , and for the past decade as an arts journalist. And if there's one thing I've learned , it's that what makes San Diego the finest isn't just the food shows or art. It's the people and stories behind it all. We're going way beyond the headlines , way beyond a list of upcoming events to explore the changemakers.

S4: I decided like I was going to make Mira mesa a part of literature.

S1: The musicians striving to build a local scene in the increasingly brutal music industry.

S2: There are points at which I had no gas , no food , and I was like , well , I'm stuck here , so I'm going to have to take my instrument and go to a corner and just start playing.

S1: The journalist fighting to keep San Diego's last standing alt weekly alive.

S5: I took a bigger pay cut than I'd like to talk about on camera. Uh , to try to keep this going. It's very much what I love and what I will do if I possibly can.

S1: And a team maker taking Macha to another level.

S6: We're actually one of the only few shops in the states that are matcha fresh.

S1: And along the way , we'll uncover some fascinating stuff you might not know , like how much Spotify pays out for 5 million streams.

S7: That's it. Oh my God , that's low. Yeah , that's pretty good. That's. Hello.

S8: Honestly , doing that math in front of you just makes me so angry.

S1: Or that San Diego has an official poet laureate government artist. Yeah.

S4: Yeah.

S6: I don't know how I feel about that , but.

We're taking you behind the scenes of art and culture in San Diego , introducing you to the people making it happen.


