KPBS Announces ‘Out of the Boondocks’ Season 2 Begins October 12

The second season of “ Out of the Boondocks ,” a locally-produced docuseries celebrating Filipino creativity and culture through the lens of San Diego’s Filipino artists and innovators, will premiere on Thursday, October 12 at 8:30 pm on KPBS TV and the PBS App.

“Bundok,” a Filipino word for mountain and the root of the word “boondocks”, was adopted by American soldiers occupying the Philippines to describe the resilience coming from the boondocks, or mountains. Much is untold about the Philippine diaspora, the largest Asian-American group in California and San Diego, whose vast history and contributions are often omitted.

This season, co-hosts Rio Villa Ezell and Jay Jay Maniquis talk to local artists, entrepreneurs, educators, and organizers making a mark and actively documenting stories around the Philippine diaspora. Rio and Jay Jay talk to 15 guests about how their creative paths bring the Filipino American experience out of the boondocks. From community art programs to fine dining, viewers will be taken on a journey across San Diego to celebrate the diverse Filipino American experience and contributions.

“I think that the vast curiosity of Filipino Americans shows in a wide array of passions in season two. As it's important to keep old traditions alive, it is also just as important to explore new ventures and advance in new opportunities. I am very excited for the world to learn about the Filipino American culture a little more in Season 2 and on Filipino American History Month,” says co-host Jay Jay Maniquis.

"We’re excited to show our viewers an expansion of the kinds of stories we told last season. While being Filipino is central to who we are, it’s not the only thing that defines us. This season, we aim to show our subjects’ lives and passions through their eyes as Philippine-Americans,” says producer and co-host Rio Villa Ezell.

The trailer for season two is available here .

Season 2 Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1: “On Air“

Xavier The X-Man, a revered radio DJ, shares his love for music and his Mexican and Filipino heritage while cruising in his lowrider with Jay Jay, and showing him around the Magic 92.5 studio. Melissa Mecija, an ABC 10 news anchor, walks Rio through the newsroom and how she amplifies marginalized voices through broadcast journalism.

Episode 2: “One Foot in Front of the Other”

Rio heads to the desert to meet with Isabel Cautivo, a solo female backpacker who loves to hike and inspire people to get outdoors. Jay Jay learns self-defense moves from Pete “Sweet Pete” Salas, a martial arts instructor who preserves and embodies history through movement.

Episode 3: “On Food and Fame”

Jay Jay heads to Viejas Casino to meet with Chef Larry Banares while they prepare and taste an array he made for President Biden, a highlight of his career as a celebrity chef. Rio hones her sushi-making skills with Jeff Roberto, a sushi chef who sweeps food competitions, works on Hollywood movie sets, and provides nutrition programs in San Diego.

Episode 4: “Oneness Through Art”

The Soultry Sisters, Alyssa and Toni Junious, lead Rio through creativity exercises they use to encourage collective healing and art for people of color from San Diego to Washington D.C. Dr. Judy Patacsil and Anamaria Cabato, two local powerhouses and leaders, give Jay Jay a tour of the Filipinos of South Bay Exhibit that captures Filipino-American contributions in the region.

Episode 5: “On Dance”

Samahan Performing Arts, a multigenerational organization that honors the diverse music and dance of the Philippines, teaches Jay Jay the Tinikling. Carlo Darang, a professional dancer and choreographer, found his calling through dance and shows Rio how he taps into the creative mindset.

Episode 6: “One-Person Show”

Rio learns how to style traditional Philippine clothing with Mariel Velicaria, a viral jewelry designer known for their sun crowns. Jay Jay laughs and sweats with Kristel Dela Rosa, a stand-up comedian and fitness instructor who always finds a way to make light of life’s curveballs.