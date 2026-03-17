GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Endgame In Iran?

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode: After a dramatic initial strike, the U.S. and Israel have pushed competing strategies while Tehran has spread chaos in the Gulf. With no clear end in sight, and spiking death toll and oil prices, what is President Trump's way out?

After a dramatic initial strike, the US and Israel have pushed competing strategies while Tehran has spread chaos in the Gulf. With no clear end in sight, and spiking death toll and oil prices, what is President Trump's way out?

Watch On Your Schedule: GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER "Tariffs, Interrupted" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

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In this Quick Take, Ian Bremmer breaks down the escalating US-Israel war with Iran and its ripple effects on global markets and supply chains.

Distributed nationally by American Public Television.