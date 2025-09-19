New Season of “Everybody’s Doing It With Miss Lolly” Goes Back to School with Sex Positive Lessons

It’s back to school time for Miss Lolly in Season 2 of KPBS’ podcast “ Everybody’s Doing It With Miss Lolly .” This season, Miss Lolly signs up for real-life classes on sex, sensuality, and self-connection—then takes you with her. The first episode of Season 2 premieres September 19, 2025 and five subsequent episodes will be released each Friday.

Season 2 of “Everybody’s Doing It with Miss Lolly” focuses on sex-positive learning. In each episode, Miss Lolly attends a different class or workshop—from burlesque dance to pelvic floor therapy, tantra to kink education—and invites you to listen in as she asks the awkward questions, meets fascinating teachers and students, and explores what it really means to feel empowered in your body and your pleasure. It’s funny, honest, and refreshingly unfiltered.

“I feel a bit like an explorer, taking what tools I have and mapping out experiences and places that people might not know exist, or might be too timid to check out themselves. I hope to normalize sexual exploration and make it easier for listeners to go out and learn something about themselves and their partners, or just to have more fun,” says podcast host and therapist Miss Lolly.

Miss Lolly is the host of “Everybody’s Doing It With Miss Lolly” and a licensed marriage and family therapist. She has chosen to keep her podcast identity anonymous and separate from her professional identity. Originally from Orange County, Lolly moved to San Diego in 2010 to pursue psychology at UCSD and decided to make San Diego her permanent home. She has a knack for talking with people everywhere she goes, and uses her therapist skills to create a safe space for intimate conversations with strangers.

One of the core values of public media is to demystify topics and create a safe space for an audience to learn something new. With "Everybody's Doing It With Miss Lolly," we can push out of our comfort zone and learn through Miss Lolly’s intimate conversations with ordinary people and experts in our community about the influences of culture and context on sexuality, and the role sex plays in our everyday lives and in who we are as people.

“Everybody’s Doing It With Miss Lolly” is funded in part by the KPBS Explore Local Program Fund , a programming initiative to give voice to the many diverse stories of San Diego.

You can subscribe to the series now by visiting https://www.kpbs.org/misslolly , or just search “Miss Lolly” in your favorite podcast app.

