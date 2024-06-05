KPBS Producers Club Holiday Cookbook
A note from the KPBS Development Team
KPBS Producers Club Holiday Cookbook
Dear Producers Club Members,
At KPBS, storytelling is at the heart of everything we do and few stories are as rich, comforting, and enduring as the ones we share around the holiday table.
This season, our Development Team wanted to share a piece of our own homes and traditions with you, our dedicated Producers Club family. Beyond championing public media, our team comes together over a shared love of family heritage, favorite recipes, and warm holiday meals.
Inside this virtual cookbook, you’ll discover a collection of our personal holiday favorites, from heirloom family recipes passed down through generations to modern twists that have become new festive traditions in our homes. Each page offers a glimpse into the kitchens and celebrations of the people who work every day to support public broadcasting in our community.
Your commitment as a Producers Club member nourishes KPBS, keeping trusted news, inspiring arts, and educational programming vibrant across San Diego and Imperial Counties. We hope these dishes bring warmth, joy, and delicious new memories to your holiday gatherings.
Thank you for your generous partnership and for being such a vital part of our station family. Warmest wishes for a joyful and delicious holiday season!
With heartfelt gratitude,
The KPBS Development Team
Recipes
Holiday dishes from the KPBS Development Team, and the stories behind them.
Deanna Mackey
General Manager
Orange Stuffing
My parents loved to entertain and from my earliest memory they hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve dinner. There was the traditional fare… but the most anticipated dish was Nicaraguan Stuffing, or as I always referred to it, Orange Stuffing.
Alex Kim
Chief Revenue Officer
Cuban Picadillo
Both of these recipes are something my dad made during the holidays - Thanksgiving and Christmas. Growing up in the Yucatan, my dad learned how to prepare food from that region and passed this on to me and my siblings. Each holiday season, I make these dishes for my family and friends as a way to honor my family’s culture and history.
Ashley Carbonell
Donor Engagement Manager
Butter Mochi
Butter mochi is a delicious, soft Hawaiian dessert. It is made with rice flour so it is gluten free and has a nice texture. This is a dessert that is great for a big group and is what I bring to family gatherings. It reminds me of all the fun family parties I’ve had over the years with rooms full of laughter and loved ones. It is very similar to bibingka, a Filipino dessert.
Brenda Jones
Planned Giving Program Manager
Lemon Garlic Salmon Easy Tray Bake
When your unexpected guests announce they are 5 minutes away (and what joy, they happen to be stopping by precisely at dinner time;) you can throw this together and skip the 60 minute marinade entirely. After dinner they will beg you for the recipe of what they assume is a 5 star gourmet creation. Nod wisely and tell them it’s a family secret passed down from your dear Gramma.
Emily Wenk
Mid-Level Development Officer
La Copine Gazpacho Blanco
Gazpacho may not be the first dish that comes to mind for winter, but as a devoted fan of all things soup, I couldn’t resist sharing this surprisingly fresh, slightly sweet, and wonderfully vibrant recipe.
I recently enjoyed it at one of my favorite spots near Joshua Tree, La Copine, and loved it so much that I promptly bought the cookbook so I could recreate it at home. It makes a lovely light lunch, or a refreshing soup course nestled between more savory dishes. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!
Jared Blakeley
Major Gifts Director
Three Sugars Chippy Banana Bread
I’ve always had a serious sweet tooth—but what can I say, I’m a sweet guy. The sweeter the better has pretty much always been my philosophy, especially when it comes to dessert. This banana bread is my take on my grandmother’s recipe, kicked up a notch on the sweetness scale with three sugars and plenty of chocolate chips. It’s rich, moist, a little over-the-top, and exactly how I like it. My kids don’t even call it banana bread anymore—they call it Dad’s banana cake. Enjoy!
Kait Hahn
Development Coordinator
Baked Goat Cheese and Butternut Squash Pasta with Sage & Hot Honey
During my exhausting grad school years, I reached a point where my body was practically begging for a real vegetable, leading me to this recipe during a chilly autumn week. I tossed a cubed butternut squash and a block of goat cheese into a baking dish, let the oven work its caramelized magic, and stirred in fresh sage and hot honey to create the ultimate fall comfort in a bowl. Years later, long after the late-night studying has ended, this warm and cozy pasta remains my absolute go-to dish whenever the air turns crisp, and I need a little extra nourishment.
Margaux Dinerman
Major Gift Officer
Peanut Butter Vegetable Chicken Soup
My mother, who passed away several years ago, was a cultural anthropologist and also an amazing cook. She loved creating meals influenced by cultures and cuisines from around the world. This soup, inspired by the rich tradition of peanut-based soups and stews found across parts of Africa, was one of my favorites. Served with a slice of artisan toast, it creates a wonderful sense of warmth and comfort on chilly nights. Whenever I make this soup, I think of her.
Niru Ramachandran
Producers Club Specialist
Prawn Curry
I grew up in Singapore with no interest in cooking, staying firmly out of the kitchen. However, after getting married at the tender age of 23, I received a copy of Singapore Food by Wendy Hutton—an Australian writer who lived in Singapore for many years. With a short ingredient list, simple steps and only one pot to wash, this quick and flavorful prawn curry became one of my earliest culinary triumphs. For a vegetarian alternative, simply omit the prawns and swap in your favorite vegetables.
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