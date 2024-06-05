A note from the KPBS Development Team

KPBS Producers Club Holiday Cookbook

Dear Producers Club Members,

At KPBS, storytelling is at the heart of everything we do and few stories are as rich, comforting, and enduring as the ones we share around the holiday table.

This season, our Development Team wanted to share a piece of our own homes and traditions with you, our dedicated Producers Club family. Beyond championing public media, our team comes together over a shared love of family heritage, favorite recipes, and warm holiday meals.

Inside this virtual cookbook, you’ll discover a collection of our personal holiday favorites, from heirloom family recipes passed down through generations to modern twists that have become new festive traditions in our homes. Each page offers a glimpse into the kitchens and celebrations of the people who work every day to support public broadcasting in our community.

Your commitment as a Producers Club member nourishes KPBS, keeping trusted news, inspiring arts, and educational programming vibrant across San Diego and Imperial Counties. We hope these dishes bring warmth, joy, and delicious new memories to your holiday gatherings.

Thank you for your generous partnership and for being such a vital part of our station family. Warmest wishes for a joyful and delicious holiday season!

With heartfelt gratitude,

The KPBS Development Team