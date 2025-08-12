Brenda JonesPlanned Giving Program Manager
As the planned giving program manager for KPBS, Brenda Jones has the privilege of working with donors who want to leave a lasting legacy through their estate plans. She provides guidance to individuals and families on a range of planned gift options including gifts through a will or trust, beneficiary designations of retirement assets and charitable trusts. Brenda is passionate about helping donors find a way to support the public media they love and works to ensure KPBS has a secure future for generations to come.
Brenda was born into a military family and moved frequently as a child, but she loved that wherever she lived in the country she could keep watching her favorite PBS programs like “Reading Rainbow,” “3-2-1 Contact,” and “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.”
Before joining KPBS, Brenda worked in planned giving with the San Diego Symphony, helping donors create impactful legacies that support the arts. Her passion for the arts comes from her own background as a pianist, having spent years performing as a soloist and within orchestras including the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Sydney Symphony, RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, San Diego Symphony and Pacific Symphony before transitioning to philanthropy to support the institutions that inspire us all. She served on the Coronado Arts Commission as the Arts Partner Commissioner, assisting with the arts grants process and supporting community events.
Brenda received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Southern California and holds a Master of Teaching from UNE Australia. She loves spending time with her rescue dogs Chili Pepper Jones and Judge Judy Jones while listening to “Midday Edition,” watching “Evening Edition” or enjoying travel, history and nature documentaries.
