Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
Charlie Close - Canvasser

Charlie Close

Canvasser
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
San Diego News Now Cover Art
  1. San Diego City Council holds final vote on ADU rules
LATEST IN EVENTS
Paramount+ The Lodge during San Diego Comic Con 2025.
  1. Paramount+ Returns to San Diego with THE LODGE Fan Experience and Other New Exclusive Brand Activations
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Detective Chief Superintendent Christopher Foyle, FOYLE'S WAR Season 6
  1. FOYLE'S WAR: Season 6
Most Popular
  1. Amid ICE arrests, California puts new limits on legal aid for some undocumented immigrants
  2. Oceanographers create 5-day forecast for beach pollution
  3. Trump administration releases after school grant money — with a catch
  4. San Diego County Supervisors vote 4-1 in favor of program for employees in ICE era
  5. San Diego Comic-Con 2025 expected to bring more than $160M to local economy