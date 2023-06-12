Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Meet the Team
Photo of Steven Soto- Canvasser

Steven Soto

Canvasser
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
Load More
LATEST IN PODCASTS
  1. Mental health treatment remains voluntary under CARE Court
LATEST IN EVENTS
Be My Neighbor Day
  1. Be My Neighbor Day
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
Hip-Hop artist Mitchy Slick, and podcast host and musician Parker Edison.
  1. THEATRE CORNER: Mitchy Slick & Parker Edison
Most Popular
  1. ICE raid sparks outrage in El Cajon as protesters demand accountability
  2. San Diego has plenty of water now, and for the foreseeable future
  3. San Diego voters on President Trump's first months: 'disappointed' or 'delivering'
  4. San Diego chef nominated for coveted James Beard Award
  5. National City’s public library replaces security with police officers