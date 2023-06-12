Steven Soto

Steven SotoCanvasser
Jason Isbell sings about his split from musician Amanda Shires on his latest album Foxes in the Snow. "What I was attempting to do is document a very specific time where I was going through a lot of changes," he says.
Jack Black and Jason Momoa star in the first attempt to adapt the blockbuster video game for the big screen. And Pedro Pascal returns in a real-life inspired Bay Area anthology with a lot going on.
We played hours of Nintendo Switch 2 games the same day President Trump announced new global tariffs. Despite the hefty price tag, it's a solid evolution of one of the world's most popular consoles.
Hungary said it will start the process to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, just as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an ICC arrest warrant, arrived in Budapest.
President Trump announced sweeping tariffs on imported goods, which were higher and broader than many expected. The new import taxes are expected to raise prices and slow growth in the U.S., while pushing many other countries into recession.
KPBS has announced the release of a new podcast called “The Finest,” with episodes featuring stories about people, places and movements that make the San Diego region’s arts and culture scene unique. The first episode is available for listening on April 3.
