Brush fire in Rancho Bernardo closes two I-15 lanes, 15 residences evacuated

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they become available.

A vegetation fire broke out Monday near the Rancho Bernardo community of San Diego. Ground and airborne crews have largely extinguished the flames alongside northbound Interstate 15.

The fire began near Chretien Court and Escala Drive around 2:30 p.m., due south of Lake Hodges.

The fire has spread over about five open acres, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Authorities have evacuated about 15 residences near the site of the slow-moving blaze as crews fight the flames from the ground and aboard water-dropping helicopters, the agency reports.

Caltrans has closed two northbound lanes on the freeway near the burn zone.

No structural damage or injuries have been reported.

