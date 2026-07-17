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San Diego Comic-Con 2026 'Forgotten Island' Advance Screening

(from left) Raissa (Liza Soberano) and Jo (H.E.R.) in DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island, directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado.
DreamWorks Animation
(from left) Raissa (Liza Soberano) and Jo (H.E.R.) in DreamWorks Animation’s Forgotten Island, directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado.
Get Tickets
Friday, July 24, 2026 at 5 PM
AMC Mission Valley 20
All Ages
Free
Be sure to arrive early, as admission is not guaranteed once the theater reaches capacity

San Diego Comic-Con attendees can set sail for adventure a little early.

On Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m., Universal Pictures will host a special advance screening of DreamWorks Animation’s "Forgotten Island" at AMC Mission Valley (1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego), and we’re giving the chance to attend, ahead of the September 25 release. Be sure to arrive early, as admission is not guaranteed once the theater reaches capacity.

From the filmmakers behind "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," "Forgotten Island" is a new animated adventure about two lifelong best friends who must come together before they drift apart. The voice cast features H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy, Ronny Chieng, and Lea Salonga.

Go to https://gofobo.com/ForgottonKPBS and use code ForgottonKPBS.

Forgotten Island - In Theaters September 25. Your best friendship is worth fighting for.

Forgotten Island Movie on Facebook / Instagram

Event Supported By

Allied Global Marketing
elopez@alliedglobalmarketing.com

Artist Group Info

Anna Driscoll

AMC Mission Valley 20

1640 Camino Del Rio North
San Diego, California 92108
(619) 296-2737

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Dates and times of events are subject to change without notice. Always check the event organizer's website for the most updated schedule before attending.