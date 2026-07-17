San Diego Comic-Con 2026 'Forgotten Island' Advance Screening

Be sure to arrive early, as admission is not guaranteed once the theater reaches capacity

San Diego Comic-Con attendees can set sail for adventure a little early.

On Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m., Universal Pictures will host a special advance screening of DreamWorks Animation’s "Forgotten Island" at AMC Mission Valley (1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego), and we’re giving the chance to attend, ahead of the September 25 release. Be sure to arrive early, as admission is not guaranteed once the theater reaches capacity.

From the filmmakers behind "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," "Forgotten Island" is a new animated adventure about two lifelong best friends who must come together before they drift apart. The voice cast features H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy, Ronny Chieng, and Lea Salonga.

Go to https://gofobo.com/ForgottonKPBS and use code ForgottonKPBS.

Forgotten Island - In Theaters September 25. Your best friendship is worth fighting for.

Forgotten Island Movie on Facebook / Instagram