Member Discounts | Exclusive Savings for KPBS Members
Bill Howe: Your Local Plumbers and HVAC Techs. Serving San Diego Since 1980!
Member Offer:
Receive Main Line clearing service for $89 for single-family homes with an accessible clean-out (additional restrictions may apply). To redeem, call 1-800-BILL-HOWE or visit Bill Howe online at billhowe.com.
The Super Dentists: Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics, Teen and Adult Dentistry
Member Offer:
New patients receive an exam and X-rays for just $79! Available for kids, teens, and adults. To redeem, visit TheSuperDentists.com or call/text 619-DENTIST to schedule an appointment with The Super Dentists.
Rug Expo: Discover the Difference Our Rug Services Can Make In Your Space
Member Offers:
Rug-Cleaning Offer:
KPBS members may choose 20% off professional rug cleaning OR complimentary white-glove service with their rug cleaning. These are alternative cleaning benefits and cannot be combined with each other.
Showroom Offer:
KPBS members who purchase a rug in our showroom receive a free gift as our thank-you.
Redemption:
Simply let the sales representative know that you are a KPBS member.
Cygnet Theatre: One of San Diego’s leading theatre companies.
Member Offer:
15% off regular-price tickets to select performances during the 2026–2027 season.
Promo Code:
KPBS15
Redemption:
Enter promo code KPBS15 when purchasing eligible tickets online.
Fine Print:
- Valid for select performances only.
- Excludes opening-night performances and matinees.
- Applies to regular-price tickets only.
- Cannot be combined with any other promotion, discount, or special offer.
- Subject to availability.
- Valid during the 2026–2027 season.
Previously located at the Old Town Theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, Cygnet Theatre has relocated to the Arts District at Liberty Station, where it continues to enrich the community through transformative theatrical experiences.
Birch Aquarium is more than an aquarium — it’s the public outreach center for UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
Member Offer:
As a thank-you for your ongoing support of KPBS, Birch Aquarium invites you to enjoy 10% off general admission for up to six guests.
Promo Code:
KPBS10
Fine Print:
Offer valid online only Nov. 1, 2026 - April 10, 2027. Valid for up to six guests.
Love your visit? Stop by Guest Services before you leave and apply the cost of your admission tickets toward a Birch Aquarium membership!
Don’t miss the aquarium’s newest exhibition, The Axolotl’s Garden/El Jardín del Ajolote presented by The Lodge at Torrey Pines. Discover the world of the endangered Axolotl through animal encounters, contemporary art and conservation science inspired by Mexico's ecological and cultural richness.
San Diego Ballet proudly announces its 2026–2027 season,.
Member Offer:
25% off tickets
Promo Code:
KPBS25 for 25% off tickets at our SDMA shows.
FLASH25 for 25% off at Balboa Theatre, The Conrad and Magnolia Theatre shows.
Javier Velasco, executive and artistic director adds, “The 2026–2027 season will be a celebration of that legacy. From our popular Latin-inspired works and live jazz programs to our family-friendly takes on classic ballets, this season has something for anyone who has ever come to one of our performances and left with not just a greater appreciation for ballet, but a smile on their face and a spring in their step.”