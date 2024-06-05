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Member Discounts | Exclusive Savings for KPBS Members

Support KPBS and unlock exclusive member discounts from trusted local businesses and community partners.
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H1 title: Explore Discounts for Our Members

Explore Discounts for KPBS Members

Support local businesses while enjoying exclusive member savings. Browse offers from community partners and start taking advantage of your membership benefits today.

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Exclusive KPBS Member Discounts

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Local Partners

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Unlock More with Your Membership

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Bill Howe discount graphic

Bill Howe: Your Local Plumbers and HVAC Techs. Serving San Diego Since 1980!

Member Offer:
Receive Main Line clearing service for $89 for single-family homes with an accessible clean-out (additional restrictions may apply). To redeem, call 1-800-BILL-HOWE or visit Bill Howe online at billhowe.com.

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The Super Dentists: Pediatric Dentistry, Orthodontics, Teen and Adult Dentistry

Member Offer:
New patients receive an exam and X-rays for just $79! Available for kids, teens, and adults. To redeem, visit TheSuperDentists.com or call/text 619-DENTIST to schedule an appointment with The Super Dentists.

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Rug Expo

Rug Expo: Discover the Difference Our Rug Services Can Make In Your Space

Member Offers:
Rug-Cleaning Offer:
KPBS members may choose 20% off professional rug cleaning OR complimentary white-glove service with their rug cleaning. These are alternative cleaning benefits and cannot be combined with each other.

Showroom Offer:
KPBS members who purchase a rug in our showroom receive a free gift as our thank-you.

Redemption:
Simply let the sales representative know that you are a KPBS member.

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Cygnet Theatre

Cygnet Theatre: One of San Diego’s leading theatre companies.

Member Offer:
15% off regular-price tickets to select performances during the 2026–2027 season.

Promo Code:
KPBS15

Redemption:
Enter promo code KPBS15 when purchasing eligible tickets online.

Fine Print:

  • Valid for select performances only.
  • Excludes opening-night performances and matinees.
  • Applies to regular-price tickets only.
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion, discount, or special offer.
  • Subject to availability.
  • Valid during the 2026–2027 season.
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Birch Aquarium

Birch Aquarium is more than an aquarium — it’s the public outreach center for UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Member Offer:
As a thank-you for your ongoing support of KPBS, Birch Aquarium invites you to enjoy 10% off general admission for up to six guests.

Promo Code:
KPBS10

Fine Print:
Offer valid online only Nov. 1, 2026 - April 10, 2027. Valid for up to six guests.

Love your visit? Stop by Guest Services before you leave and apply the cost of your admission tickets toward a Birch Aquarium membership!

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San Diego Ballet

San Diego Ballet proudly announces its 2026–2027 season,.

Member Offer:
25% off tickets

Promo Code:
KPBS25 for 25% off tickets at our SDMA shows.

FLASH25 for 25% off at Balboa Theatre, The Conrad and Magnolia Theatre shows.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Each offer includes redemption instructions provided by the participating business. Depending on the offer, you may need to present proof of membership, use a promotional code, or mention the discount when booking an appointment or making a purchase. Be sure to review the details listed with each offer.