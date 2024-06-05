Member Discounts | Exclusive Savings for KPBS Members

Rug Expo: Discover the Difference Our Rug Services Can Make In Your Space

Member Offers:

Rug-Cleaning Offer:

KPBS members may choose 20% off professional rug cleaning OR complimentary white-glove service with their rug cleaning. These are alternative cleaning benefits and cannot be combined with each other.

Showroom Offer:

KPBS members who purchase a rug in our showroom receive a free gift as our thank-you.

Redemption:

Simply let the sales representative know that you are a KPBS member.