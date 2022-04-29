SIMPLY MING: Ming Tsai with Guest Dr. William Li

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / On Demand

This week, Ming cooks at home with world-renowned physician and author, Dr. William Li. Dr. Li cooks a flavorful Chicken Coconut Curry, and Ming follows that up with some EVOO Poached Chicken Thighs.

We’re eating to beat disease, on this episode of SIMPLY MING.

By Richard Noren. Courtesy of American Public Television Dr. William Li. Dr. Li cooks a flavorful Chicken Coconut Curry

About The Series:

In the Emmy Award-winning series SIMPLY MING, host Ming Tsai cooks a dish and invites a celebrity guest chef to cook another, improvising from items in his East-West pantry. In Season 17, Ming’s guests include French chef Jacques Pépin, king of fusion cooking Susur Lee, home cooking proponent Sara Moulton, TOP CHEF contestant and soul food-lover Carla Hall, Israeli chef Avi Shemtov and BIZARRE FOODS expert Andrew Zimmern.

Chef Ming Tsai is on Facebook + Instagram

SIMPLY MING Season 17 | preview

Currently available on the series website, PBS.org, Apple TV, iTunes, Prime Video

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Presented by WGBH. Distributed by American Public Television