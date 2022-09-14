PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Fire Kings (New Season Premiere)
Retired mechanic Gualberto Elizondo, "Weber," surprised his grown kids when suddenly his grilling hobby turned him into a local celebrity and internet sensation. On this episode, he drives Pati through the mountains of La Huasteca in his old car, then to his famous back patio where he and his family treat us to Cabrito en salsa and short ribs.
But local chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.
In the kitchen recipes:
- Chile Lime Baby Back Ribs
- Green Piquín Chile and Oregano Salsa
- Grilled Queso Fundido Potatoes with Bacon
- Costillitas con Sal, Chile y Limón
- Salsa Cruda de Chile Piquín Verde con Orégano
- Papitas con Queso Fundido y Tocino
About Season 11:
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.
