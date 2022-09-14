Give Now
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Fire Kings (New Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM PDT
Chef Pati Jinich with Gualberto Elizondo "Weber" featured in "The Fire Kings."
Premieres Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand before broadcast with KPBS Passport!

Retired mechanic Gualberto Elizondo, "Weber," surprised his grown kids when suddenly his grilling hobby turned him into a local celebrity and internet sensation. On this episode, he drives Pati through the mountains of La Huasteca in his old car, then to his famous back patio where he and his family treat us to Cabrito en salsa and short ribs.

But local chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE Season 11 - Nuevo León - Official Trailer

In the kitchen recipes:
About Season 11:

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.

Pati Jinich on Facebook + Instagram + @PatiJinich on Twitter

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
