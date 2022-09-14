PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Fire Kings (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand before broadcast with KPBS Passport!

Retired mechanic Gualberto Elizondo, "Weber," surprised his grown kids when suddenly his grilling hobby turned him into a local celebrity and internet sensation. On this episode, he drives Pati through the mountains of La Huasteca in his old car, then to his famous back patio where he and his family treat us to Cabrito en salsa and short ribs.

Courtesy of American Public Television Retired mechanic Gualberto Elizondo, "Weber," drives Pati through the mountains of La Huasteca in his old car in "The Fire Kings."

But local chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.

Courtesy of American Public Television / APT Chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE Season 11 - Nuevo León - Official Trailer

In the kitchen recipes:



Courtesy of American Public Television Chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.

Courtesy of American Public Television Chef Chuy Villareal of Cara De Vaca wants the world to know that the north of Mexico isn't just carne asada and he's putting a Mediterranean twist on his traditional dishes.

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode is on demand now before the broadcast with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

About Season 11:

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE is a food-driven television series starring James Beard Award winning chef, author and mom to three boys, Pati Jinich. In Season 11, Pati explores Nuevo Leon, a sprawling northeastern border state draped in dazzling mountains and miles of desert. What Nuevo Leon lacks in ingredients, it makes up for with resourceful, creative people who are finding innovative and delicious ways to transform traditional flavors into familiar yet exciting new experiences.

Pati Jinich on Facebook + Instagram + @PatiJinich on Twitter