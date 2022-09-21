Give Now
BEYOND THE CANVAS: Art, to Change The World

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published September 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT
BEYOND THE CANVAS host Amna Nawaz
Courtesy of PBS NEWSHOUR
BEYOND THE CANVAS host Amna Nawaz

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

"Art, to Change The World" examines art’s power as a social force. It can uncover hidden history, advocate for good, and change the world. We hear from Academy award-winning actor Riz Ahmed and portrait photographer Jess T. Dugan.

BEYOND THE CANVAS: Art, to Change The World

BEYOND THE CANVAS features the best arts and culture reporting from PBS NEWSHOUR's CANVAS arts series. Each episode is built around a specific theme using artist profiles and NEWSHOUR's first person narrative segments to explore the idea.

Watch On Your Schedule:

Watch the show on the PBS NEWSHOUR YouTube channel, PBS.org or with the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

