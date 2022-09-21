Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + On demand with the PBS Video App

On this episode, we head to Crete to learn some classic Greek dishes. First, Chris and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark make Greek Meatballs with Tomato Sauce (Soutzoukakia), a perfect addition to any meze spread.

Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore demonstrates Greek-Style Baked White Beans in Tomato Sauce. Finally, Milk Street cook Bianca Borges prepares Greek Baked Vegetables, garnished with feta and olive oil.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Greek Meze

About Season 6!

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL’S MILK STREET TELEVISION searches the world over for techniques and ingredients that can transform home cooking, producing bigger, bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season six's increased number of episodes feature more than a dozen countries, including Morocco, Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Jordan and Colombia — as well as segments from the headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode gives viewers the chance to meet cooks from around the world and see how their inspiration results in faster, easier and bolder recipes.

