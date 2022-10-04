Average San Diego County gas price sets record for fourth consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day, increasing 2.6 cents to $6.424.

The average price has risen 18 consecutive days and 31 of the past 32, increasing $1.202, including six-tenths of a cent Monday and 15.7 cents Thursday, the largest daily increase since July 11, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 52.4 cents more than one week ago, $1.175 higher than one month ago and $2.06 greater than one year ago. The increase Monday was the smallest since Sept. 13 when the average price rose three-tenths of a cent.

The record before Saturday was $6.373 set June 15.

"It's a positive sign to see that we no longer have double-digit increases daily and hopefully we will start to see prices level off and move lower," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

"However, that will depend on when our local refineries can complete planned maintenance and recover from unexpected outages and be fully operational again. Winter-blend fuel entering the marketplace sooner than Nov. 1 could also move pump prices lower in the coming weeks."

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the California Air Resources Board on Friday directing it to take whatever steps are necessary to allow refineries to begin making and distributing winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Stations normally cannot start selling winter blend gas until Nov. 1.

The national average price rose for the 13th time in 14 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $3.805. The average price has increased 13.1 cents over the past 14 days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday. It rose for 11 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

The national average price is 5.8 cents more than one week ago, 1.6 cents higher than one month ago and 60.5 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.211 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

The run of increases follows a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342 that began the day after the record high was set.