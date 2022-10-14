Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage Grand Rapids - Hour 1

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM PDT
Daile Kaplan appraises a copy photo of Curtis’s 1905 Geronimo, ca. 1920, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
Premieres Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 / PBS Video App

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 20-time Emmy® Award nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW began its 26th broadcast season in 2022 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Appraisal: "The Wizard of Oz" Winkie Pikes, ca. 1939

Guess which glorious Grand Rapids treasures have soared since 2008, including a Navajo Germantown blanket, a 1967 Gerald Ford letter, and an 1881 Jasper Cropsey oil painting. One has an updated appraisal of $150,000!

Debra Force (right) appraised an 1881 Jasper Cropsey oil painting, in Grand Rapids, Mich. ​​
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
Noel Barrett (right) appraises a Henry & Henrietta Travelers, ca. 1935, in Grand Rapids, Mich. ​​
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
Richard Wright (left) appraises a Handwerck Halbig character doll, ca. 1910, in Grand Rapids, Mich. ​​
Photo by Jeff Dunn for GBH, (c) WGBH 2022
