Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. no KPBS 2

It's more than just a COVID hangover. The global economy is going to get worse before it gets better. But is a global recession inevitable? The heads of the World Bank and IMF share their plans to rescue the world economy on this episode of GZERO WORLD.

Guests: Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and David Malpass, President of the World Bank

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Are We Heading Towards a Global Recession?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER is a public affairs series built for our disorienting time, when the world order that has united much of the globe since the end of World War II is fraying. Host and renowned political scientist Ian Bremmer sits down each week with world leaders, noted experts, and newsmakers from all sides of the political spectrum for a compelling discussion of recent events in global politics.

