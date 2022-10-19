Give Now
COOK'S COUNTRY: Cast Iron Everything

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 19, 2022 at 5:11 PM PDT
Japanese Steakhouse Steak and Vegetables
Joe Keller/Keller + Keller / Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Catrine Kelty
Japanese Steakhouse Steak and Vegetables

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On the premiere episode of Season 15, Lawman Johnson makes host Bridget Lancaster Japanese Steakhouse Steak and Vegetables, and Toni Tipton-Martin discusses the legacy of a Japanese Steakhouse in the U.S. Adam Ried shares his top picks for cast iron skillets. Bryan Roof makes host Julia Collin Davison Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Bell Peppers and Mozzarella.

Charred Cherry Tomato Salad
Steve Klise / Courtesy of American Public Television
Charred Cherry Tomato Salad

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Warm Cast Iron Brownie
Steve Klise / Courtesy of American Public Television
/
Elle Simone
Warm Cast Iron Brownie

Watch On Your Schedule:

With the PBS Video App, you can watch your favorite and local station shows. Download it for free on your favorite device. The app allows you to catch up on recent episodes and discover award-winning shows.

Episodes are available on demand for a limited time after each broadcast. Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson
