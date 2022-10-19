COOK'S COUNTRY: Cast Iron Everything

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

On the premiere episode of Season 15, Lawman Johnson makes host Bridget Lancaster Japanese Steakhouse Steak and Vegetables, and Toni Tipton-Martin discusses the legacy of a Japanese Steakhouse in the U.S. Adam Ried shares his top picks for cast iron skillets. Bryan Roof makes host Julia Collin Davison Charred Cherry Tomatoes with Bell Peppers and Mozzarella.

Steve Klise / Courtesy of American Public Television Charred Cherry Tomato Salad

In Season 15 of COOK'S COUNTRY, co-hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with test cooks Bryan Roof, Christie Morrison, Ashley Moore, Lawman Johnson and Morgan Bolling, cook regional specialties from across the U.S. Baked into the recipe segments are stories from local restaurants and home cooks who have mastered their regional favorites.

Steve Klise / Courtesy of American Public Television / Elle Simone Warm Cast Iron Brownie

Distributed by American Public Television